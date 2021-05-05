Crowl, Eagles win opener by shutout

It took more than a year for sophomore right-hander Preston Crowl to make his varsity debut for Franklin County.
The delay wasn’t his fault.
Blame it on that infamous international event—the COVID 19 pandemic—that shut down spring prep sports in Virginia, and in many other states too, last spring.
The wait was worth it as Crowl tossed a two-hit shutout as the Eagles routed Blue Ridge District rival Northside, 10-0, in the Eagles’ 2021 season opener at W.W. Naff Jr. Field, their first baseball game since the 2019 regional playoffs.
Crowl (1-0, 1-0 Blue Ridge District) worked all 4 1/2 innings of a contest that was stopped because of the run rule following Northside’s fifth at bat.
Crowl made the varsity club as a freshman a year ago, but he hadn’t toed the rubber in an official game since pitching for Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s undefeated Junior Piedmont District championship squad as an eighth grader in 2019.
Because of the late start to the season, Eagles skipper Barry Shelton surmised that starting pitchers may go deeper into games this season because of the warmer weather and the fact that they’ve had ample time to train their arms for the upcoming campaign.
Shelton did say that had the game advanced to the sixth inning, a reliever would have replaced Crowl on the mound.
Crowl threw 83 pitches, 44 of which were strikes and 10 of those were first-pitch strikes.
Crowl faced 22 batters. He walked five, struck out five, coaxed two hitters to ground out and cajoled five others to fly out.
FCHS made one error in his defense, but an unassisted double play by first baseman Jared Wright in the top of the third inning helped Crowl escape a bases-loaded jam when the game was still in doubt.
“That was a big play, a huge play by Jared,’’ Shelton said.
From there, Crowl retired six of the last seven batters he faced, including five in a row.
FCHS benefited from four Northside errors and nine walks surrendered by three Vikings pitchers.
The Eagles registered four hits—doubles by Wright and catcher Jack Mitzel—and singles by Luke Pasley and Riley Hill.
The contest was a first league encounter between the two teams since the spring of 1988 when both were foes in the old Roanoke Valley District.
Since that year—Northside left the old Group AAA ranks following the 1988 season—they’ve not played as non-league foes, while FCHS has met Blue Ridge brethren Lord Botetourt, Staunton River and William Byrd in non-district play and William Fleming in district match-ups (Western Valley).
The Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and maintained a 3-0 edge until the bottom of the fourth when they manufactured seven runs to bring the run rule into play.
Wright drove in a run for FCHS in the first inning, while Pasley, Wright, Mitzel, Hill, Jake Pendleton and Michael Williams drove in runs in the fourth.
Two players accounted for Northside’s two hits, each with a single.
Also because of the pandemic, Shelton missed out on chance to achieve his 100th career win as head coach.
Thursday’s triumph was No. 97.
Shelton has been the Eagles’ head coach since 2012.