Crowl, Eagles win opener by shutout

Crowl threw 83 pitches, 44 of which were strikes and 10 of those were first-pitch strikes.

Crowl faced 22 batters. He walked five, struck out five, coaxed two hitters to ground out and cajoled five others to fly out.

FCHS made one error in his defense, but an unassisted double play by first baseman Jared Wright in the top of the third inning helped Crowl escape a bases-loaded jam when the game was still in doubt.

“That was a big play, a huge play by Jared,’’ Shelton said.

From there, Crowl retired six of the last seven batters he faced, including five in a row.

FCHS benefited from four Northside errors and nine walks surrendered by three Vikings pitchers.

The Eagles registered four hits—doubles by Wright and catcher Jack Mitzel—and singles by Luke Pasley and Riley Hill.

The contest was a first league encounter between the two teams since the spring of 1988 when both were foes in the old Roanoke Valley District.