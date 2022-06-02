 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Crowl, Routt earn Player of the Year laurels

  • 0

Franklin County student-athletes Preston Crowl and Jocelyn Routt have garnered Player of the Year honors in the Blue Ridge District in baseball and girls tennis for the 2022 season by a vote of the league's coaches in those sports.

Crowl, a junior who has made a non-binding verbal commitment to Virginia Tech, was the Eagles' No. 1 pitcher, a standout infielder, and one of Franklin County's top hitters - he belted a grand-slam home run during the campaign - during the 2022 season.

Franklin County finished the season with a 15-5 record, shared the Blue Ridge District's regular-season title with William Byrd and reached the championship game of the league's postseason tournament, losing to Lord Botetourt, 6-3.

Routt was the Eagles' top singles performer and also played No. 1 doubles.  She was 17-3 (9-1 in singles, 8-2 in doubles).

The Eagles finished 7-9 overall, 7-3 in the Blue Ridge District. William Byrd won the league championship with a 10-0 mark (11-5 overall).

People are also reading…

Here are Franklin County's All-Blue Ridge District players from the spring.

GIRLS TENNIS: Jocelyn Routt.

BOYS TENNIS: Stone Gibbs.

BOYS SOCCER: Ethan Oliver (midfield), Forrest Moorman (defense) and Ryan Largen (goalkeeper), first team. Jordan Hering (forward), second team.

GIRLS SOCCER: Melody Castaneda Gonzalez (midfield), Brooklyn Lee (midfield), first team. Sayda Rojas Campbell (forward), Brandi Altice (defense) and Kailee Foutz (defense), second team.

SOFTBALL: Becca Merrick (outfield) and Anna Smith (at-large), first team. Kaylee Manning (pitcher) and Hannah Woodford (first base), second team.

BASEBALL: Preston Crowl (pitcher, third base), Eli Davis (first base), Ashton Hylton (designated hitter), Lawson Pasley (utility) and Riley Hill (at-large), first team. Mason Sheesley (catcher), Riley Hill (pitcher) and Joseph Bennett (outfield), second team.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Former Franklin County volleyball standout Courtney Bryant, a three-time Class 6 All-State player for the Eagles is shown in action during a s…

OUTFIELD PLAY

OUTFIELD PLAY

Franklin County outfielder Isaiah Hughes prepares to make a throw back into the infield during play in the championship game of the 2022 Blue …

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods set to play US PGA Championship