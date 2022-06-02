Crowl, Routt earn Player of the Year laurels

Franklin County student-athletes Preston Crowl and Jocelyn Routt have garnered Player of the Year honors in the Blue Ridge District in baseball and girls tennis for the 2022 season by a vote of the league's coaches in those sports.

Crowl, a junior who has made a non-binding verbal commitment to Virginia Tech, was the Eagles' No. 1 pitcher, a standout infielder, and one of Franklin County's top hitters - he belted a grand-slam home run during the campaign - during the 2022 season.

Franklin County finished the season with a 15-5 record, shared the Blue Ridge District's regular-season title with William Byrd and reached the championship game of the league's postseason tournament, losing to Lord Botetourt, 6-3.

Routt was the Eagles' top singles performer and also played No. 1 doubles. She was 17-3 (9-1 in singles, 8-2 in doubles).

The Eagles finished 7-9 overall, 7-3 in the Blue Ridge District. William Byrd won the league championship with a 10-0 mark (11-5 overall).

Here are Franklin County's All-Blue Ridge District players from the spring.

GIRLS TENNIS: Jocelyn Routt.

BOYS TENNIS: Stone Gibbs.

BOYS SOCCER: Ethan Oliver (midfield), Forrest Moorman (defense) and Ryan Largen (goalkeeper), first team. Jordan Hering (forward), second team.

GIRLS SOCCER: Melody Castaneda Gonzalez (midfield), Brooklyn Lee (midfield), first team. Sayda Rojas Campbell (forward), Brandi Altice (defense) and Kailee Foutz (defense), second team.

SOFTBALL: Becca Merrick (outfield) and Anna Smith (at-large), first team. Kaylee Manning (pitcher) and Hannah Woodford (first base), second team.

BASEBALL: Preston Crowl (pitcher, third base), Eli Davis (first base), Ashton Hylton (designated hitter), Lawson Pasley (utility) and Riley Hill (at-large), first team. Mason Sheesley (catcher), Riley Hill (pitcher) and Joseph Bennett (outfield), second team.