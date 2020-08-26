You have permission to edit this article.
Crowning Achievement
Sandlot 9U won the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Super NIT Championship this past weekend at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem. Team members are front row, from left: Rylan Manning, Morgan Herman, Ellis Hahn and Peanut Conley. Middle row, from left: Easton Green, Seth Jones, Rylan Manning, Ethan Byrd, Jackson Millard and Cody Hunt Back row, from left: coaches Adam Millard, Josh Herman, John Herman and Jason Byrd.

 Contributed photo

