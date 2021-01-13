Crusaders stymie Knights' winning streak

Temple Christian took the lead with about 1 1/2 minutes to play and prevented Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) from recapturing the advantage in a 50-47 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics boys varsity basketball triumph Thursday on the Knights’ home floor.
The loss stops a two-game winning streak by CHA (2-3).
The Knights closed the gap to three points, 50-47, courtesy of Ethan Craig’s 3-point field goal from the wing.
CHA had a chance to send the game into overtime, but on the game’s last possession, Matt Craighead fired a 3-pointer from the right corner that failed to draw iron.
The count was even at 42 with 3:51 showing. The Knights trailed by one, 43-42 with three minutes to play before surging into the lead, 44-43, with 1:48 showing.
Temple moved back in front with 1:23 left and was able to extend its advantage to four points, 48-44, with 16.7 seconds left.
Craig swished his trey with 4.4 seconds, but Temple’s Richard Brown was fouled on his team’s next possession and he made two free throws to complete the scoring.
Brown was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 6 of 7 for the game.
Brown was one of three double-figure scorers for Temple with 13 points.
Travis Myers paced the Crusaders with a game-best 18 points and Ben Fields added 12. Two other players combined for seven points.
Myers netted nine of his team’s 18 field goals. The Crusaders swished one 3-pointer and converted 13 of 17 (76.5 percent) attempts from the line.
Temple led 13-10 after the first quarter, but trailed 20-19 at intermission following a 10-6 second-stanza surge by the Knights.
The Crusaders won the third period, 17-14, to produce a two-point, 36-34, lead, and they took the final frame, 14-13.
The Knights converted 19 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and were 5 of 8 (62.5 percent) from the line.
Evan Lawrence accounted for three of the Knights’ 3-pointers and finished with a team-best 14 points.
Craig tallied 10 points, while Malachi Hoyle and Logan Renick each netted eight and Craighead totaled seven.
Following a Tuesday home game against Faith Christian Academy-Hurt, the Knights are scheduled to play consecutive road games against Westover Christian Academy (Saturday) and Temple (Monday) before returning home Tuesday against Westover.