Crusaders stymie Knights' winning streak

Temple Christian took the lead with about 1 1/2 minutes to play and prevented Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) from recapturing the advantage in a 50-47 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics boys varsity basketball triumph Thursday on the Knights’ home floor.

The loss stops a two-game winning streak by CHA (2-3).

The Knights closed the gap to three points, 50-47, courtesy of Ethan Craig’s 3-point field goal from the wing.

CHA had a chance to send the game into overtime, but on the game’s last possession, Matt Craighead fired a 3-pointer from the right corner that failed to draw iron.

The count was even at 42 with 3:51 showing. The Knights trailed by one, 43-42 with three minutes to play before surging into the lead, 44-43, with 1:48 showing.

Temple moved back in front with 1:23 left and was able to extend its advantage to four points, 48-44, with 16.7 seconds left.

Craig swished his trey with 4.4 seconds, but Temple’s Richard Brown was fouled on his team’s next possession and he made two free throws to complete the scoring.

Brown was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 6 of 7 for the game.