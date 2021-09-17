Cruz nets match-winner in overtime

FERRUM - Madison Cruz's rebound goal in the first 2 1/2 minutes of a 10-minute, sudden-death overtime stanza was the match's lone goal Wednesday and gave Ferrum College's women's soccer team its first victory of the season - 1-0 over Salem (N.C.) College at Penn-Roediger Field.
The Panthers' winning surge began when Jamie Adams fired a shot at Spirits' goalkeeper Jordan Tomberlin, who was able to stymie the attempt.
Adams' shot was deflected and Cruz, a freshman, was able to dissect the upper right corner of the net with a rebound try.
Tomberlin (1-1) finished the match with eight saves. She took the field for the second half and played 47:33.
Ferrum (1-5) outshot Salem (4-3), 21-11 during 90 minutes of regulation play, and the Panthers held a 3-0 edge in corner kicks.
The Panthers' final advantage in shots was 23-12; their shots on goal advantage was 15-5.
Adams, a freshman, attempted eight shots for the Panthers.
Ferrum committed six fouls to Salem's two and was charged with four offsides violations.
Panthers goalkeeper Abbey Hayes (1-1) logged 92:33 in net and collected five saves.
Ferrum's next contest is Saturday in Buena Vista against Southern Virginia University.
Match time is 8 p.m.
Greensboro downs Ferrum, 3-1
GREENSBORO, N.C. - In a non-league men's soccer contest between past USA South Athletic Conference foes, Greensboro (N.C.) scored once in the first half and twice after intermission for a 3-1 triumph over Ferrum College.
William Curry netted the Pride's first two goals at 18:37 and 50:43; the first tally, the lone score of the opening half was aided by a Jordy Briceno assist.
The Panthers (0-6) cut the deficit in half at 62:59 when Erick Nolasco netted the first goal of his college career.
But the Pride (2-5) secured the victory at5 73:22 when Briceno used a Darli Mihindou assist to produce the final tally.
Briceno took four shots for the Pride, while three Panthers players each attempted three shots.
Ferrum finished the match with a 12-10 edge in shots, but Greensboro had advantages in shots on goal (6-4) and corner kicks (4-3).
The Panthers committed 10 fouls to the Pride's nine.
Greensboro was charged with three offsides violations to none for Ferrum.
Greensboro goalkeeper Elmer Martinez (2-5) registered three saves in 70:11 of action.
Ferrum counterpart Daniel Golden (0-3) played all 90 minutes and recorded three saves.
The Panthers' next match is Saturday in Buena Vista against Southern Virginia University.
The non-conference contest kicks off at 5 p.m.
Panthers fall in four sets, 3-1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Johnson & Wales (N.C.) University (6-2) captured the final two sets, both of which were decided by two points, Tuesday in a 3-1 non-conference volleyball victory over Ferrum College (2-6).
Sets scores were 25-17, 16-25, 26-24, 26-24.
The contest ends the Panthers' season-opening, eight-match road swing.
For Ferrum, Anna Rymer netted 17 kills, while Taylor Joyner claimed nine kills and Ariana Beverley finished the match with four.
Shelby Waltrip passed out 35 assists.
Makaila Veney collected six solo blocks and assisted on three others.
Alex Christoff (Franklin County), the Panthers' libero, totaled 17 digs, while Joyner and Waltrip each registered 13 and Beverley recorded 12.
Ferrum entertains North Carolina Wesleyan College Saturday. Match time is 2 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Golfers finish 11th in season opener
FLORENCE, Ind.- Ferrum College's men's golf team placed 11th in its 2021-22 season opener, the Battle at Belterra, hosted by Hanover (Ind.) College at the Belterra Golf Club (par 72).
Wittenberg (Ohio) University led the two-day, 36-hole, stroke-play tournament from wire-to-wire.
Wittenberg carded an even-par 576 for a 26-shot victory over Allegheny (Pa.) College (602).
Asbury (Ky.) University (608) took third, 32 strokes in arrears.
Ferrum posted a 72-over-par, 648 total.
Luke Boerner of Ohio Wesleyan University and Matthew Mattioli of Wittenberg shared medalist accolades; both golfers registered even-par 144 totals.
Mattioli's final-round 6-under-par 66 was the best individual scored turned in over two days.
Wittenberg's Josh Wright finished with a 1-ouver-par 145. He was the first-round leader after firing a 4-under-par 68.
Chase Sells finished in a tie for 14th at 152 (79-73) to lead Ferrum. His final-round 73 was the Panthers' best individual score.
Brett Pennington (78-76, 154) came in two strokes behind Sells and Jackson Hoovler, competing in his first college tournament, was next at 163.