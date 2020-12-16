Cundiff makes softball move from Roanoke to Lynchburg

Former Franklin County softball standout Karle Cundiff is continuing her college career in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), but she’s doing so at a different league locale from the one in which she started.

Cundiff, who earned Class 6 All-State accolades as a third baseman for the Eagles following her senior year, has transferred from Roanoke College to the University of Lynchburg, and she competed for the Hornets during an abbreviated fall season.

Cundiff, a sophomore who is listed as an infielder on Lynchburg’s roster, batted .286 in nine games during a shortened 2020 season for the Maroons that was brought to a halt by the pandemic. She hails from Glade Hill and plans to major in nursing.

Cundiff completed her four-year high school career with 111 hits and 100 RBIs. As senior, she belted eight home runs, drove in 22 runs and batted .357.

Lynchburg’s softball team recently took part in a series of scrimmages and skills activities involving different sports teams called The Hornet Cup.

A best-of-three games series was staged in softball and in the third game of the set, Cundiff, playing for Team Gray, drove in a run in the first inning of a 10-0 triumph with a sacrifice fly.