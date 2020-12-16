Cundiff makes softball move from Roanoke to Lynchburg

Former Franklin County softball standout Karle Cundiff is continuing her college career in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), but she’s doing so at a different league locale from the one in which she started.
Cundiff, who earned Class 6 All-State accolades as a third baseman for the Eagles following her senior year, has transferred from Roanoke College to the University of Lynchburg, and she competed for the Hornets during an abbreviated fall season.
Cundiff, a sophomore who is listed as an infielder on Lynchburg’s roster, batted .286 in nine games during a shortened 2020 season for the Maroons that was brought to a halt by the pandemic. She hails from Glade Hill and plans to major in nursing.
Cundiff completed her four-year high school career with 111 hits and 100 RBIs. As senior, she belted eight home runs, drove in 22 runs and batted .357.
Lynchburg’s softball team recently took part in a series of scrimmages and skills activities involving different sports teams called The Hornet Cup.
A best-of-three games series was staged in softball and in the third game of the set, Cundiff, playing for Team Gray, drove in a run in the first inning of a 10-0 triumph with a sacrifice fly.
In the third inning, Cundiff belted a two-run double to help Team Gray extend its advantage. Her extra-base hit was the highlight of a four-run rally.
Cundiff finished the game with three RBIs and scored twice.
Team Gray claimed the Hornet Cup in softball with the victory; it captured the series 2-1.
Team Gray lost the first game of the series, 2-0, then won game two, 4-3, to even the set.
In the first game, Team Gray brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh courtesy of a two-out double by Cundiff.
In the second game, Team Gray rallied from a 3-1 deficit; it tallied the game-winning run in its half of the sixth inning.
At Lynchburg, Cundiff is reunited with former FCHS three-time All-State player Mackenzie Chitwood, who serves as an assistant coach.
As senior for the Hornets, Chitwood was selected NCAA Division III National Player of the Year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).
Lynchburg is coached by alumna and former standout player Dawn Simmons, who is in her 23rd season as the Hornets’ head coach.
Former FCHS basketball star Briggs Parris, a redshirt junior at NCAA Division III the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, needs 125 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark in career scoring.
Parris, who was redshirted during his true freshman season because of an injury, tallied a career-best 465 points as a redshirt freshman and 389 as a redshirt sophomore.
Parris had scored 22 points this season before a series of games were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, leaving him with 876 career points.
UVa-Wise postponed games against Mars Hill, scheduled for Dec.8; Catawba, scheduled for Dec. 12; Lincoln Memorial, scheduled for Dec. 16; East Tennessee State, scheduled for Dec. 18; and Liberty University, scheduled for Dec. 19.
Athletic officials said the university is attempting to reschedule these games.
UVa-Wise is 0-3 after two setbacks to Tusculum University (109-96, 101-82) and one Wingate University (98-86).
UVa-Wise returns to action Jan 8 and Jan. 9 with back-to-back games at Coker University.
Parris netted more than 400 points during his senior year at FCHS in 2017 and earned second team Class 6 All-State laurels.
The Eagles’ 2017 club finished 16-11 and reached the Class 6 state quarterfinals where they lost to W.T. Woodson, the state champion that year.
When former FCHS lacrosse standout Sarah Perry resumes her college career this spring as a senior for NCAA Division III Randolph College, she will be playing for her third head coach in four years.
Randolph hired Bernadette Connor as its new head coach in early November.
Connor competed in lacrosse for four years at The College of New Jersey. She was a player on national championship teams in 2005 and 2006 and a national finalist squad in 2004.
As a junior, Perry netted a single-game, program-record 11 goals in a 2020 season-opening win over North Carolina Wesleyan College. She ranked 17th in Division III in goals-per-game and 19th in draw controls-per-game.
Perry has netted 75 career goals.
This weekend’s Big 12 championship game between Iowa State and Oklahoma will feature former Ferrum College head football coach Rob Grande and former Panthers assistant Joel Gordon.
Iowa State is 8-2 (8-1 Big 12) with a five-game winning streak.
During the winning streak, Iowa State has failed to reach the 30-point mark just once—in a 23-20 conference triumph over Texas.
The Cyclones defeated the Sooners (7-2 overall, 6-2 Big 12), 37-30, in their third game this season.
The contest kicks off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, at noon (11 a.m. central). ABC is televising the game.
Iowa State is ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, while Oklahoma is 11th in that listing.
This is Iowa State’s first appearance in the conference’s championship game.
Oklahoma is the five-time reigning Big 12 champion.
The Sooners are playing in the title game for the fourth straight year; they bested Texas Christian in 2017, Texas in 2018 and Baylor in 2019 to capture the championship.
In 2015 and 2016, the Big 12 used round-robin regular-season play to determine its champion and Oklahoma won the first two of its five consecutive titles those years.
Grande served as Ferrum’s head coach for four year. He hired Gordon as his offensive coordinator in 2016, but Gordon left for Iowa State before coaching a game for the Panthers.
