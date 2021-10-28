Cup Series title berths are on the line at 'The Paper Clip'

MARTINSVILLE - NASCAR Cup Series campaigner Kyle Larson is certain of two things that will occur in his immediate future.

One - he's racing for the 2021 series championship next month in Phoenix in his rookie season with Hendrick Motorsports.

Two - he's racing at Martinsville Speedway Sunday afternoon in the penultimate playoff race and the final short track encounter of 2021.

When the Cup Series takes the green flag at the .526-mile Henry County oval known as "The Paper Clip,'' three playoff berths will be up for grabs.

As fate would have it, the race is on Halloween, thus who knows what tricks and/or treats are in store.

The race winner will claim one of those berths unless the victor is Larson.

If Larson wins for the first time at Martinsville and the rest of the pre-race point standings hold, rivals Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will join him in the finals in Phoenix, Ariz.

Larson locked up his championship berth by winning at Texas.

Elliott is the race's defending champion and the series' reigning titleholder.