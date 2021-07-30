Cureton is hired to lead Ferrum men's soccer

FERRUM - Matt Cureton, an assistant coach at Guilford (N.C.) College during last spring’s campaign, has been hired as Ferrum College’s new men’s soccer coach.

Cureton replaces Felix Vu, who guided the Panthers during the past spring season to a berth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tournament.

The Panthers finished 4-3-1 in Vu's lone season as head coach. Their season-ending loss to Hampden-Sydney College was decided in a shootout after 90 minutes of regulation play and 20 minutes of overtime resulted in a 0-0 stalemate.

During the spring campaign, the Panthers did claim the program's 175th victory.

Ferrum Director of Athletic John Sutyak confirmed Cureton’s hiring in a press release Wednesday.

Cureton is Ferrum’s 11th head coach dating to 1988, its inaugural year of intercollegiate play.

The Quakers played for the league championship in Cureton’s lone season on staff; they were defeated by the University of Lynchburg, 5-1, in the ODAC's title match.

Prior to his term at Guilford, Cureton, who hails from Waxhaw, N.C., served as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I Presbyterian (S.C.) College, which competes in the Big South Conference.