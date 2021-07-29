Cureton is named new Ferrum soccer coach

FERRUM - Matt Cureton, an assistant coach at Guilford (N.C.) College during last spring’s campaign, has been hired as Ferrum College’s new men’s soccer coach.
He replaces Felix Vu, who guided the Panthers during the past spring season to a berth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tournament.
Ferrum Director of Athletic John Sutyak confirmed Cureton’s hiring in a press release Thursday.
"We are very excited to have Matt join the Ferrum family as our next men's soccer coach,'' Sutyak said.
"His knowledge and passion for the sport, coupled with his work ethic and knowledge of the ODAC will be important as we continue working toward becoming a contender in the league and region. I'm excited for our work together moving forward.''
Cureton is Ferrum’s 11th head coach dating to 1988, its inaugural year of intercollegiate play.
The Quakers played for the league championship in Cureton’s lone season on staff.
Prior to his term at Guilford, Cureton, who hails from Waxhaw, N.C., served as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I Presbyterian (S.C.) College, which competes in the Big South Conference.
During his two seasons, the Blue Hose won their first Big South championship in 2017 and reached the title match of the post-season tournament in 2018 after finishing second in the league during regular-season play. That regular-season finish is a program best.
Cureton played for Lees-McRae (N.C.) College, starting 59 of 65 matches during a four-year career. He scored four goals and distributed 11 assists.
Cureton earned third-team all-league accolades in Conference Carolinas in 2013 and was an all-tournament team selection in 2014 and 2015.
Also in 2014 and 2015, Cureton garnered academic all-conference laurels.
Ferrum has home preseason scrimmages against Pikeville and Mary Baldwin scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22 and Friday, Aug. 27.
The Panthers open their 2021 season Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Methodist (N.C.) University.
The college has scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. Tuesday to introduce Cureton.