Cureton is named new Ferrum soccer coach

FERRUM - Matt Cureton, an assistant coach at Guilford (N.C.) College during last spring’s campaign, has been hired as Ferrum College’s new men’s soccer coach.

He replaces Felix Vu, who guided the Panthers during the past spring season to a berth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tournament.

Ferrum Director of Athletic John Sutyak confirmed Cureton’s hiring in a press release Thursday.

"We are very excited to have Matt join the Ferrum family as our next men's soccer coach,'' Sutyak said.

"His knowledge and passion for the sport, coupled with his work ethic and knowledge of the ODAC will be important as we continue working toward becoming a contender in the league and region. I'm excited for our work together moving forward.''

Cureton is Ferrum’s 11th head coach dating to 1988, its inaugural year of intercollegiate play.

The Quakers played for the league championship in Cureton’s lone season on staff.

Prior to his term at Guilford, Cureton, who hails from Waxhaw, N.C., served as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I Presbyterian (S.C.) College, which competes in the Big South Conference.