Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to racing on 9-11

RICHMOND – NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is returning to competition in the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 11. at Richmond Raceway.

To recognize the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, JR Motorsports and long-time partner Unilever will recognize those lost on 9/11, including first responders, with a special United for America paint scheme on his No. 8 JR Motorsports race car.

In the spirit of remembrance and reverence, Earnhardt Jr.’s United for America Chevrolet will mirror the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s Tribute in Light, a powerful tradition that began in 2002 in New York.

On the night of Sept. 11, from dusk to dawn, twin beams extend four miles into the sky above Manhattan, reflecting the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers.

The car’s blue-and-white paint scheme similarly features four spotlights each representing the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 Memorial site in Shanksville, Pa. with the axiom “Never Forget” on the lower-rear quarter panel, paying tribute to the brave souls lost during the terror attacks.