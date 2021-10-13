Daniels schedules book signing at Ferrum

FERRUM—Former Ferrum College football standout and Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame member Nate Daniels is holding a book signing for his children’s book “So You Want To Be A Pro?’’ Saturday.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Ferrum College Bookstore.

Daniels and his book were profiled in the Aug. 19, 2020 edition of The Franklin News-Post.

Also, pre-sales for Daniels’ second book “So You Want To Be A Hoops Star?” will be available.