Davis wins first game as Ferrum evens record

Editor’s Note: The story below is The Franklin News-Post’s account of Dave Davis’ first victory as Ferrum College’s head football coach. The Panthers defeated West Virginia Tech, 10-8. The story was published in the Wednesday, Sept. 12, 1994 edition. West Virginia Tech dropped football following a 1-9 season in 2011; it competed in NAIA Division I in 1994. The Golden Bears would end what turned out to be a 36-game losing streak that season with a 14-7 win over Concord (W.Va.) University.
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — In Dave Davis’ first collegiate head coaching win, very seldom was the Buck stopped anywhere.
Sophomore David (Buck) Anthony scored his club’s lone touchdown late in the first quarter and rushed for a career-best 224 yards to give Ferrum College a 10-8 triumph over West Virginia Tech at Martin Field Saturday.
Anthony’s showing left him 12 yards shy of breaking the the school’s single-game record for rushing yards set in a 1988 NCAA Division III playoff victory over Rhodes (Tenn.) College by Chris Warren, now in his fifth year with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.
Davis’ first coaching win came one day before his 45th birthday, a fact that didn’t hit him until he checked the calendar on his watch after the contest.
“With a game like this, I probably aged 10 years today,’’ Davis said.
“This was one of the ugliest football games I’ve ever been involved in. Both teams were bad on offense. Their defensive line just manhandled us,’’ Davis said.
Except for Anthony, who had 104 yards rushing at halftime, 63 of which came on his first-quarter scoring run. For the game, Anthony, who played despite a variety of aches and pains, including a pinched nerve in his neck, carried 22 times. He was responsible for 90 percent of Ferrum’s rushing yardage — the Panthers gained 248 yards on the ground.
On the day, Anthony had six carries for double-digit yards. Besides his 63-yard TD run, he also registered gains of 25, 28, 18, 12 and 20 yards. Anthony was responsible for all 10 of Ferrum’s rushing first downs. For the game, Ferrum had just 12 first downs.
Anthony recorded 11 of his 22 carries in the fourth quarter.
“I had no clue that David was that close to Chris’ record,’’ Davis said. “He was not at 100 percent because of the pinched nerve.’’
Anthony’s performance wasn’t perfect; however. His fumble on the West Virginia Tech 32 in the fourth quarter was recovered by linebacker Will Lenon and returned 31 yards. Lenon came close to taking the fumble to his team’s end zone for a go-ahead score, but Ray Brawley was able to prevent that with a tackle near midfield.
Later, Anthony, who lost only eight yards rushing, was dropped for a one-yard loss on a fourth and three play with Ferrum trying to nurse its 10-8 lead. That set up a last-gasp drive by the Golden Bears which ended with 29 seconds left when Jon Hannah intercepted a pass by Tim Dorsey.
By winning, Ferrum (1-1) avoided an 0-2 start for the second time in the last three seasons. Both times, Ferrum won a road game to prevent that second setback.
In 1992, Ferrum edged Ramapo (N.J.) College, 29-22, to square its record at 1-1. The only time Ferrum has started 0-2 since joining NCAA Division III was 1986 when it lost its first five games.
West Virginia Tech lost its 33rd consecutive game. Its dubious streak of futility began at the conclusion of the 1990 season with a 65-20 loss to Division II power Indiana (Pa.) University. It includes four 1991 losses by forfeit and five setbacks by four points or less.
“I don’t know what to think about (the losing streak) anymore,’’ said Golden Bears head coach Bob Gobel, who guided his team to the playoffs in 1989, then left the school for two years before returning to the helm in 1992. “We’re definitely snakebit and I don’t know what to do about it.’’
Cases in point:
Last week, West Virginia Tech lost to West Virginia State 27-26. In that game, it tried for the win by going for a 2-point conversion in the closing minutes only to have its quarterback trip and fall before he could get off a pass. On the play, which had worked for an earlier touchdown, the tight end was open.
Against Ferrum, the Golden Bears scored at the 5:54 mark of the third quarter when Dorsey got in the end zone from three yards. Anthony Wallace’s 2-point conversion pass to Curt Copen brought them within two, 10-8, and gave them the opportunity to win with a field goal.
After Anthony’s fourth-quarter fumble, West Virginia Tech moved from its 31 behind three completed passes by Dorsey. On second and 10 from the Ferrum 43, Dorsey was chased from the pocket and dropped for a loss of 16 yards by defensive ends Henley Green and Calvin Baldwin. On third down, Hannah, who recovered an earlier fumble, recorded his interception to secure the win.
Davis said his club was able to get better pressure on Dorsey on that last series because it had inserted an extra defensive back into the line-up.
Ferrum is the only Division III school West Virginia Tech has played since its losing streak began.
Ferrum has got a very good club. They looked very good when I saw them on film (against Rowan) and they looked good here today. Their coaches do a great job of preparing them to play,’’ Gobel said.
West Virginia Tech was plagued by six turnovers: five interceptions and one fumble. Strong safety Shelbin Northern and linebacker Ian Edwards each intercepted two passes, while Hannah, a cornerback, picked off one.
“You can’t turn the ball over as many times as we did and expect to win,’’ Gobel said succinctly.
In two games, Ferrum, which features only one senior (Donald Grimes) in its defensive backfield, has picked off seven passes.
“Defensively, we were up and down; hot and cold today. We made plays when we had to. We weren’t consistent,’’ Davis said. “Five interceptions looks good, but they completed some passes on us too. No interceptions and no completions would have been more consistent.’’
On offense, Ferrum proved it could drive the ball: it registered 272 yards of offense to West Virginia Tech’s 209. But, it had only 10 points to show for its effort.
“We got to be able to capitalize when we have a good drive,’’ Davis said. “We never finished drives today. We still need to learn to finish drives with points.’’
Ferrum raised its lead to 10-0 when David Waddell nailed a 40-yard field goal at 12:47 in the third quarter. The score was the result of Northern’s second interception which occurred on the first play of the stanza.
Later in the period, Waddell missed from 27 yards. That try was set up by Edwards’ second interception, one in which he returned 22 yards to the West Virginia Tech 11.
Kareem Woods and Billy Ellis also turned in stellar defensive efforts with 16 and 14 tackles, while freshman Shane Allen recorded 10 tackles.
