Davis wins first game as Ferrum evens record

Later, Anthony, who lost only eight yards rushing, was dropped for a one-yard loss on a fourth and three play with Ferrum trying to nurse its 10-8 lead. That set up a last-gasp drive by the Golden Bears which ended with 29 seconds left when Jon Hannah intercepted a pass by Tim Dorsey.

By winning, Ferrum (1-1) avoided an 0-2 start for the second time in the last three seasons. Both times, Ferrum won a road game to prevent that second setback.

In 1992, Ferrum edged Ramapo (N.J.) College, 29-22, to square its record at 1-1. The only time Ferrum has started 0-2 since joining NCAA Division III was 1986 when it lost its first five games.

West Virginia Tech lost its 33rd consecutive game. Its dubious streak of futility began at the conclusion of the 1990 season with a 65-20 loss to Division II power Indiana (Pa.) University. It includes four 1991 losses by forfeit and five setbacks by four points or less.

“I don’t know what to think about (the losing streak) anymore,’’ said Golden Bears head coach Bob Gobel, who guided his team to the playoffs in 1989, then left the school for two years before returning to the helm in 1992. “We’re definitely snakebit and I don’t know what to do about it.’’

Cases in point: