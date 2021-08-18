Dean wins 2021 Bellamy Award

SALEM—Tyler Dean, a former standout prep pitcher/infielder at Class 3 William Byrd, is the 2021 recipient of the Ray Bellamy Award, given annually by the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.

Dean is the 29th award winner and the fifth from William Byrd, the school’s first since 2015.

William Byrd and the baseball program at Hidden Valley each has five award winners, followed by Franklin County and Northside each with four, Jefferson Forest, Glenvar and Cave Spring each with two and Salem, James River-Buchanan, Lord Botetourt, Blacksburg and Patrick Henry-Roanoke each with one.

FCHS’s award winners are Chad Foutz (1995), Gray Hodges (1996), Larry Bowles (1997) and Bobby Basham (1998), all of whom played college baseball: Foutz, Hodges and Bowles at Virginia Tech and Basham at the University of Richmond.

Since 1998, FCHS’s program has has multiple finalists for the award.

Dean plans to continue his baseball career at Virginia Tech.

This spring, Dean established a single-season Terriers’ record for earned-run-average (ERA) of 0.70 by permitting only five runs, three of which were earned, in 30 innings in a shortened season.

Dean struck out 50 and surrendered only 15 hits.