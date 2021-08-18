Dean wins 2021 Bellamy Award

SALEM—Tyler Dean, a former standout prep pitcher/infielder at Class 3 William Byrd, is the 2021 recipient of the Ray Bellamy Award, given annually by the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.
Dean is the 29th award winner and the fifth from William Byrd, the school’s first since 2015.
William Byrd and the baseball program at Hidden Valley each has five award winners, followed by Franklin County and Northside each with four, Jefferson Forest, Glenvar and Cave Spring each with two and Salem, James River-Buchanan, Lord Botetourt, Blacksburg and Patrick Henry-Roanoke each with one.
FCHS’s award winners are Chad Foutz (1995), Gray Hodges (1996), Larry Bowles (1997) and Bobby Basham (1998), all of whom played college baseball: Foutz, Hodges and Bowles at Virginia Tech and Basham at the University of Richmond.
Since 1998, FCHS’s program has has multiple finalists for the award.
Dean plans to continue his baseball career at Virginia Tech.
This spring, Dean established a single-season Terriers’ record for earned-run-average (ERA) of 0.70 by permitting only five runs, three of which were earned, in 30 innings in a shortened season.
Dean struck out 50 and surrendered only 15 hits.
The award, which has been presented since 1992, honors the memory of Bellamy, a long-time coach, umpire and supporter of baseball in the Roanoke Valley.
Plaques honoring each of the award winners are displayed in the Hall of the Fame, which sits adjacent to Salem Memorial Baseball Stadium.
The award was not given in 2020 because the prep baseball season that year was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dean was chosen from a quintet of finalists that included teammate Isaac Fix (pitcher/outfielder), Michael Williams (outfielder) of FCHS, Corey Sigmon (pitcher/outfielder) of Northside and Holden Wilkerson (pitcher) of Cave Spring.
Fix, at Davidson (N.C.) College, Williams, at Radford University, and Wikerson, at Virginia Military Institute (VMI), plan to continue their baseball careers in college.
Also on Saturday, the Hall of Fame presented the 12th Posey Oyler Scholarship, an award that honors the memory of the Hall of Fame’s president from its christening in 1991 until his death in 2008.
Davis Yeaman of North Cross School is this year’s recipient.
Yeaman has given a non-binding verbal commitment to continue his baseball career at NCAA Division III Ferrum College, which competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Yeaman’s brother, Isaac, is a rising junior infielder for the Panthers.