 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dean wins 2021 Bellamy Award
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Dean wins 2021 Bellamy Award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALEM—Tyler Dean, a former standout prep pitcher/infielder at Class 3 William Byrd, is the 2021 recipient of the Ray Bellamy Award, given annually by the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.

Dean is the 29th award winner and the fifth from William Byrd, the school’s first since 2015.

William Byrd and the baseball program at Hidden Valley each has five award winners, followed by Franklin County and Northside each with four, Jefferson Forest, Glenvar and Cave Spring each with two and Salem, James River-Buchanan, Lord Botetourt, Blacksburg and Patrick Henry-Roanoke each with one.

FCHS’s award winners are Chad Foutz (1995), Gray Hodges (1996), Larry Bowles (1997) and Bobby Basham (1998), all of whom played college baseball: Foutz, Hodges and Bowles at Virginia Tech and Basham at the University of Richmond.

Since 1998, FCHS’s program has has multiple finalists for the award.

Dean plans to continue his baseball career at Virginia Tech.

This spring, Dean established a single-season Terriers’ record for earned-run-average (ERA) of 0.70 by permitting only five runs, three of which were earned, in 30 innings in a shortened season.

Dean struck out 50 and surrendered only 15 hits.

The award, which has been presented since 1992, honors the memory of Bellamy, a long-time coach, umpire and supporter of baseball in the Roanoke Valley.

Plaques honoring each of the award winners are displayed in the Hall of the Fame, which sits adjacent to Salem Memorial Baseball Stadium.

The award was not given in 2020 because the prep baseball season that year was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dean was chosen from a quintet of finalists that included teammate Isaac Fix (pitcher/outfielder), Michael Williams (outfielder) of FCHS, Corey Sigmon (pitcher/outfielder) of Northside and Holden Wilkerson (pitcher) of Cave Spring.

Fix, at Davidson (N.C.) College, Williams, at Radford University, and Wikerson, at Virginia Military Institute (VMI), plan to continue their baseball careers in college.

Also on Saturday, the Hall of Fame presented the 12th Posey Oyler Scholarship, an award that honors the memory of the Hall of Fame’s president from its christening in 1991 until his death in 2008.

Davis Yeaman of North Cross School is this year’s recipient.

Yeaman has given a non-binding verbal commitment to continue his baseball career at NCAA Division III Ferrum College, which competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Yeaman’s brother, Isaac, is a rising junior infielder for the Panthers.

RAY BELLAMY AWARD WINNERS

YEAR;RECIPIENT;SCHOOL

1992;Josh Herman;William Byrd

1993;Kelly Dampeer;Northside

1994;Jason Anderson;Glenvar

1995;Chad Foutz;Franklin County

1996;Gray Hodges;Franklin County

1997;Larry Bowles;Franklin County

1998;Bobby Basham;Franklin County

1999;Matt McGuire;William Byrd

2000;Nick Jones;William Byrd

2001;Tyler Lumsden;Cave Spring

2002;Daniel Tanner;Jefferson Forest

2003;Nate Parks;Glenvar

2004;Bobby West;Blacksburg

2005;Alan Moore;Cave Spring

2006;Nathan Furry;Salem

2007;Lefty Flora;Northside

2008;Mikey O’ Brien;Hidden Valley

2009;Thomas Kuhlman;Hidden Valley

2010;Eric Heiligenstadt;Jefferson Forest

2011;Tyler Duke;James River-Buchanan

2012;Dylan Powers;Lord Botetourt

2013;Ryan Lauria;Hidden Valley

2014;Hayes Nelson;Hidden Valley

2015;Dean Hermanson;William Byrd

2016;J.D. Mundy;Northside

2017;Cody Boone;Hidden Valley

2018;Evan Parks;Northside

2019;Carter Plunkett;Patrick Henry

2020;Award Not Given*

2021;Tyler Dean;William Byrd

SELECTIONS BY SCHOOL

SCHOOL;TOTAL

Hidden Valley;5

William Byrd;5

Franklin County;4

Northside;4

Jefferson Forest;2

Glenvar;2

Cave Spring;2

Salem;1

James River-Buchanan;1

Lord Botetourt;1

Blacksburg;1

Patrick Henry;1

*Bellamy Award was not given in 2020 due to cancellation of high school baseball season due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The award honors the memory of Bellamy, a long-time coach, umpire and supporter of baseball in the Roanoke Valley.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James changing his number because of Space Jam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
FIRST VARSITY SCRIMMAGES
Sports News

FIRST VARSITY SCRIMMAGES

  • Updated

Here is a series of photos from Franklin County's scrimmage games against Liberty-Bedford and Appomattox County played Friday night in a jambo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics