Dease achieves success in full-season Late Model Stock run

Then again, he is not surprised.

“Being an “old school” team, yes, I’m a little surprised,” said Dease.

“I’m going to quote Mike Looney – ‘I’m an outdoor behind-the-garage, behind-the-house kind of guy. We don’t have the resources for a pull-down rig. We don’t have a surface plate. The way the technology is now we are a little behind on the technology. We’re inching up on it. I’ve got guys behind me saying we’re going to get to the technology, that it’s just going to take a little time.”

On the other hand, with his 35 years of racing experience, Dease is not surprised to be in the thick of the chase for a top-five finish in the track point standings.

“We’ve done this a long time,” Dease said.

“It’s all about consistency, and we’ve been pretty consistent when we haven’t been caught up in wrecks.”

A factor that has helped Dease in the track point standings is that he has been able to accumulate a good number of passing points.

“I’ve gained a lot of passing points because I’ve passed a lot of cars this season,” he said.