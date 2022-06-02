DeCarlo is enjoying his success in Hornets Division

SOUTH BOSTON - The 2022 season has been a big turnaround for South Boston Speedway Hornets Division competitor Jason DeCarlo.

The Chase City resident enters the 20-lap Hornets Division race that will be part of the Saturday's Bojangles Prelude to the 200 event at South Boston Speedway holding a six-point lead over second-place driver Steven Layne of Nathalie.

In his five starts this season, DeCarlo has won a pole and finished in the top three in four of his five starts.

That solid early-season performance has DeCarlo on track toward a big improvement over his rookie season in 2021 in which he recorded five top five finishes, eight top-10 finishes and finished sixth in points.

“The season has been going really positively for us,” DeCarlo said.

“I’m still looking for that win which has been eluding us. Hopefully we can get one or two this year and keep the points lead the rest of the season.”

DeCarlo said he credits having had more experience for the big turnaround this season.

“It’s that plus we changed a few things in the car trying to make it run a little better and be more competitive. The car is pretty much where it needs to be right now.

"I also have a heck of a spotter in Jonathon Bailey. He’s in my ear telling me what’s going on and pushing me, like I used to do for Kevin Currin.

“I’ve been lucky too,” DeCarlo said.

“There’s a lot of luck involved in this sport. You need things to go right for you and have some good luck. I hope our good luck doesn’t change.”

While DeCarlo entered the 2022 season looking to better his record from a year ago, he said was not expecting his results to be this good at this point in the season.

“We were hoping to be a top-three car all the time and be in the top three in points,” DeCarlo said.

“To be leading the points five races into the season is nice.”

The one big item missing for is a win.

“Our expectations have been exceeded in every way except in getting a win,” DeCarlo said.

“I’ve been so close to winning so many times. I don’t know what we’ve got to do to get a win, but as long as we continue to consistently run in the top three, I’m still going to be happy.”

The Hornets Division points chase is a close one as only 22 points separate DeCarlo and Currin, the two-time former division champion, who ranks fourth/

“The points are tight,” DeCarlo said.

“Kevin (Currin) would be right up there if he had not trouble and could not start the race one night. The Milams have had some bad luck this season and that sucks for them because Kendall Milam is running strong. It’s easy to see what happens when you have one bad night.”

DeCarlo said he enjoys the racing and the high level of competition that is present in the Hornets Division this season.

“I think we’ve got one of the tightest and largest fields of cars we’ve had in a long time,” DeCarlo said.

“We have around 12 cars every week. Everybody has a chance to win. We don’t have one person that is blowing the doors off of everybody. It’s fun. It’s good hard racing.”

