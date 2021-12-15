December fishing report

Fishing for crappie will be good.

They can be found 5 to 20 feet, and the best areas are in the main creeks around docks, fallen trees, stumps and brush piles in the mid to upper parts of the lake.

Small live minnows and 1½- to 2-inch tubes or shad-shaped plastic lures fished on 1/32 to 1/16 ounce lead heads work best to catch them.

Tips of the month

Fishing should be good as the water temperature cools.

Fishing in the early morning, late afternoon and at night are usually the best times to fish for stripers.

Wear a life jacket and never fish alone at night or in cold weather.

Also, keep running lights on after dark.

Remember to practice catch and release and take a kid fishing.

Editor's Note: Capt. Dale Wilson is a Smith Mountain Lake fishing guide