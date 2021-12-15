December fishing report

Fishing will be good the next several weeks.
The water temperature will be in the low 50s to upper 40s.
Look for striper fishing to continue improving.
The bait fish are in shallow water in the back of the creeks and the upper sections of both the Pigg and Blackwater rivers.
Largemouth bass
Fishing will be fair.
December is a good for catching bigger largemouth.
Best lures are jerk baits, drop shot rigs, crank baits, shaky heads, spoons, spinner baits, Carolina rigs, Alabama rigs and plastic worms.
Most largemouth can be caught on points, rock piles, brush piles and docks.
Best depths are from the surface to 30 feet.
Largemouth can be caught both deep and shallow this month.
Practice catch and release.
Smallmouth bass
Fishing for smallmouth will be good.
Best areas are rocky areas, ledges, humps and main channel points.
Best lures are Ned rigs, hair jigs, drop shot rigs, crank baits, jerk baits, Alabama rigs and Carolina rigs.
Best areas are in the mid- to the lower sections of the lake.
Smallmouth bass are feeding heavily on crawfish.
A light line increases the chances of catching a smallmouth.
Night fishing is fair
Striped bass
Fishing has been good.
Stripers are in the mid to upper sections of the lake and in the larger creeks.
Best lures are swim baits, jigging spoons, Alabama rigs and Zoom flukes fished on 1/2- to 3/4-ounce lead heads.
The best depths are from near the surface to 60 feet.
Vertical jigging is a good method to catch stripers during the month month.
Look for areas with the greatest concentrations of baitfish.
Some stripers are surfacing in the early morning or late afternoon.
Live bait fished on planer boards and down lines are also good methods.
Crappie
Fishing for crappie will be good.
They can be found 5 to 20 feet, and the best areas are in the main creeks around docks, fallen trees, stumps and brush piles in the mid to upper parts of the lake.
Small live minnows and 1½- to 2-inch tubes or shad-shaped plastic lures fished on 1/32 to 1/16 ounce lead heads work best to catch them.
Tips of the month
Fishing should be good as the water temperature cools.
Fishing in the early morning, late afternoon and at night are usually the best times to fish for stripers.
Wear a life jacket and never fish alone at night or in cold weather.
Also, keep running lights on after dark.
Remember to practice catch and release and take a kid fishing.
Editor's Note: Capt. Dale Wilson is a Smith Mountain Lake fishing guide