December fishing report

Best areas will be in the mid- to the lower sections of the lake.

Smallmouth bass will feed heavily on crawfish this month.

Cloudy days are good times to try. Light line will increase chances of catching, and night fishing will be fair.

Striped bass:

Fishing will be good.

Stripers will be caught in the mid- to upper sections of the lake and in the larger creeks.

Best lures will be swim baits, jigging spoons and Zoom flukes fished on ¼- to ½-ounce lead heads.

The best depths will be from near the surface to 60 feet.

Vertical jigging is a good method to catch stripers.

Try to find areas with the largest concentrations of baitfish.

Fishing at night will be fair, and some stripers will surface early morning and late afternoon this month.

Live bait fished on planer boards and down lines are also good methods to try.

Crappie:

Fishing for crappie will be good this month.