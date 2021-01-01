Decision on opening week of play will be made Monday

Franklin County has a week’s worth of games, matches and meets slated for next week, but whether those events in boys and girls swimming, boys and girls basketball and wrestling commence will not be decided until Monday.
Athletic Director Crystal Worley said in an email Tuesday that a decision on how to proceed next week is the topic of discussion of a Monday morning meeting.
The Eagles boys varsity basketball team is set to begin play against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium in the first game of Tom Hering’s sixth year as head coach.
FCHS will attempt to better back-to-back, seven-win campaigns in 2019 and 2020 in what will be an abbreviated season — if played.
Hering is 57-69 as the Eagles coach, but FCHS has two Class 6 state tournament appearances (2017, 2018), a Conference 3 championship, a Piedmont District runner-up finish and runner-up and third-place Class 6 regional showings to its credit while under his guidance.
Hering’s sixth team is composed of seven returning seniors and five sophomores all of whom were freshman on last year’s junior varsity team; there are no juniors on the squad.
FCHS’s returning senior cast is led by guard Kalik Witcher, a second-team Class 6 All-Region A performer as a junior.
Bryce Witcher, Desmond Hudson, Joshua Luckett, Samir Elliott, Mason Bowling and Amillian Holland also return.
A quintet of sophomores should be starting its third varsity campaign in 2023.
Nyzaih McHeimer, Nasir Holland, Ke’Shaun Wright, Jordan Hering and Eli Foutz are those sophomores.
There are four sophomores and eight freshmen on this year’s junior varsity squad led by first-year head coach Tony Gill.
The Eagles bring a five-game losing streak into their sophomore season in the Blue Ridge District.
During its inaugural league campaign, FCHS finished 2-8 with both of its wins coming at the expense of Staunton River, the second of which was achieved in overtime at home.
FCHS lost to William Byrd in the opening round of the Blue Ridge District’s postseason tournament and were bested by Thomas Dale in the first round of the Class 6 Region A tournament.
Thomas Dale was the region runner-up and earned a berth in the Class 6 state tournament.
By Virginia High School League (VHSL) mandate, the top four teams in the 11-team Region A earn regional postseason berths and only the region champion moves on to the state tournament.
FCHS has 14 games scheduled — home and away encounters against each of its five Blue Ridge District foes and home and away outings against two former Piedmont District rivals (Magna Vista and Bassett).
If the Eagles do not qualify for the regional, they will be permitted to play what the VHSL is calling a “Plus 1’’ game against an opponent from within the area.
FCHS’s girls team is scheduled to open at Staunton River.
The Eagles are a season removed from a 15-10 finish. Their campaign ended with two defeats, a setback to William Fleming in the semifinals of the Blue Ridge District tournament and a loss to James River-Midlothian in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region A tournament.
Le’Bryan Patterson is in his second year as the Eagles head coach.
Veteran players Jaedyn Jamison (736 career points), Alexis Carter (628 career points) and Ta’mya Robertson (557 career points) are in their fourth year of varsity play.
The trio has combined for 1,921 points in three campaigns.
Arianna Belcher and Kameron Copeland also return.
Carter missed several games last year because of injuries.
Jamison earned first-team Class 6 All-Region laurels as a junior.