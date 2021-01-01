Decision on opening week of play will be made Monday

Bryce Witcher, Desmond Hudson, Joshua Luckett, Samir Elliott, Mason Bowling and Amillian Holland also return.

A quintet of sophomores should be starting its third varsity campaign in 2023.

Nyzaih McHeimer, Nasir Holland, Ke’Shaun Wright, Jordan Hering and Eli Foutz are those sophomores.

There are four sophomores and eight freshmen on this year’s junior varsity squad led by first-year head coach Tony Gill.

The Eagles bring a five-game losing streak into their sophomore season in the Blue Ridge District.

During its inaugural league campaign, FCHS finished 2-8 with both of its wins coming at the expense of Staunton River, the second of which was achieved in overtime at home.

FCHS lost to William Byrd in the opening round of the Blue Ridge District’s postseason tournament and were bested by Thomas Dale in the first round of the Class 6 Region A tournament.

Thomas Dale was the region runner-up and earned a berth in the Class 6 state tournament.

By Virginia High School League (VHSL) mandate, the top four teams in the 11-team Region A earn regional postseason berths and only the region champion moves on to the state tournament.