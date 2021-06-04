DIAMOND SUPERLATIVE

SML Sandlot 10U plays for a championship in Myrtle Beach, S.C on Memorial Day Monday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SML Sandlot 10U plays for a championship in Myrtle Beach, S.C on Memorial Day Monday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
FERRUM—Bob Brown, who served as an assistant football coach for 19 years (2000-2018) at Ferrum College, died Sunday at his home in North Carolina.
Gerald Lynn “Peanut’’ Hall, a popular teacher at Franklin County High School and a former, long-time Eagles assistant baseball coach, died Sun…
GREENSBORO, N.C.—Ferrum College sophomore Dazon Harrison finished fifth in the men’s 400-meter run at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and …
Franklin County High School is conducting a a first legacy brick fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the Eagles athletics program.
VINTON—Blue Ridge District and long-time baseball foes Franklin County and William Byrd have battled on the diamond twice this season in mirro…
Franklin County netted three of the match’s first four goals Friday and led from wire-to-wire in a 4-1 Blue Ridge District boys varsity soccer…
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Ferrum College sophomore Dazon Harrison competes for a national championship today in the men's 400-meter run at the NCAA D…
VINTON—Franklin County rallied for the tying and winning runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday and held William Byrd at bay in the bot…
MONETA—Franklin County varsity and junior varsity baseball and varsity and junior varsity softball doubleheaders against Blue Ridge District r…
SOUTH BOSTON—Peyton Sellers said he didn’t have the best car, but it was good enough to deliver a win in the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.