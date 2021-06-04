 Skip to main content
DIAMOND SUPERLATIVE
DIAMOND SUPERLATIVE

DIAMOND SUPERLATIVE

SML Sandlot 10U poses with its accolades following its runner-up finish the the Cal Ripken Memorial Day baseball tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. May 29-31. Team members are front row, from left: Morgan Herman, Edan Young, Jackson Millard, Ethan Byrd, Rylan Manning, Ellis Hahn, Easton Green, Rylan Young, Seth Jones, Cody Hunt and Peanut Conley. Back row from left are coaches Jason Byrd, John Herman, Josh Herman and Adam Millard.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

SML Sandlot 10U plays for a championship in Myrtle Beach, S.C on Memorial Day Monday.

