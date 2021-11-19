Disc golf tournament is Saturday

The 2021 Johnny CASA 5 Miler-5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.

The 16th annual event takes the starter's gun at 9 a.m.

It will be contested on its usual course which takes runners through downtown Rocky Mount.

The course features a hill descent at the start and a hill descent at the finish.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's race was staged at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. Only a 5K was contested.

In the men's race, the top three place winners came from the two youngest age divisions.

Edward Williams, a distance runner for Patrick Henry-Roanoke claimed the championship in 17:51.95.

Williams bested Kyle Roach of Ferrum and Jonah Bowman of Callaway, both of whom are distance runners in Franklin County's cross country/track and field program.

Also, the top two female finishers came from two of the younger age divisions: winner Caitlyn Roach (21:00.13) of Ferrum and Julianne Bowman (21:00.48) of Callaway.

Proceeds benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount.