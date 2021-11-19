Disc golf tournament is Saturday

MONETA - The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake is staging its annual Moneta Madness disc golf tournament Saturday.
The tournament takes place on the disc golf course at Moneta Park.
Seventy-two players competed in last year's tournament and, according to the Roanoke Disc Golf Club, which is co-sponsoring the event, a full field is expected to compete.
Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) is the beneficiary of the tournament.
All players, and Rotarians, are asked to bring canned goods for the LCM food pantry.
A presentation to LCM is set for 1 p.m., following lunch.
Players and spectators can purchases lunches from the Portside food truck that will be onsite.
Information on the tournament is available on the Roanoke Disc Golf Club's website: www.roanokediscgolf.org .
24 Hour Ultra begins Saturday morning
SIX-MILE POST - The Crooked Road Running Club's 10th annual 24 Hour Ultra takes the starter's gun Saturday morning at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.
The event begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Johnny CASA is set for Dec. 18
The 2021 Johnny CASA 5 Miler-5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.
The 16th annual event takes the starter's gun at 9 a.m.
It will be contested on its usual course which takes runners through downtown Rocky Mount.
The course features a hill descent at the start and a hill descent at the finish.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's race was staged at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. Only a 5K was contested.
In the men's race, the top three place winners came from the two youngest age divisions.
Edward Williams, a distance runner for Patrick Henry-Roanoke claimed the championship in 17:51.95.
Williams bested Kyle Roach of Ferrum and Jonah Bowman of Callaway, both of whom are distance runners in Franklin County's cross country/track and field program.
Also, the top two female finishers came from two of the younger age divisions: winner Caitlyn Roach (21:00.13) of Ferrum and Julianne Bowman (21:00.48) of Callaway.
Proceeds benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount.
For information, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/Rocky Mount/Johnny CASA15thAnnualRaceEvent .
Girls basketball scrimmages are Saturday
Franklin County's girls varsity and junior varsity basketball teams play Martinsville Saturday in home preseason games.
Tip times are 10 a.m.
The varsity contest is set for Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium; the junior varsity game is slated for the Harold Ramsey Gymnasium.
Colgan advances to volleyball finals
Region B champion Colgan has advanced to the championship match of the Class 6 state volleyball tournament following its 3-0 semifinal-round victory over region rival Freedom South Riding.
Colgan plays Herndon for the championship tonight at 8 at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
Colgan defeated Blue Ridge District champion and Region A runner-up Franklin County, 3-0, in last week's state quarterfinals.
Generals, Captains meet in 'Sweet 16'
LEXINGTON - Washington and Lee University's men's soccer team, the reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) runner-up which is ranked No. 1 nationally, entertains No. 24 Christopher Newport University in the NCAA Division III national tournament's "Sweet 16."
The match is Saturday at 1 p.m.
The two teams played earlier this year with the Generals (16-1-2) winning 2-1.
Washington and Lee bested Baruch (6-1) and Covenant (2-1) to reach the third round.
Former Franklin County prep star Jacob Dudley is a junior defender for Christopher Newport (12-4-2).
The Captains shut out Eastern Connecticut State (3-0) and Rowan (N.J.) University (1-0) in matches played last weekend in Glassboro, N.J. to reach the third round.
Christopher Newport, which won the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference title, brings a five-match winning streak into Saturday's contest.
Whittaker competes for VMI in conference hampionships
LEXINGTON - Virginia Military Institute (VMI) junior Trent Whittaker, a former prep distance standout at Franklin County placed 60th in last month's Southern Conference Cross Country Championships, hosted by the Keydets at the Lexington Golf and Country Club.
Whittaker, who won a Class 6 state individual championship in indoor track and field while competing in high school, covered an eight-kilometer distance in 28:26.10.
The Keydets finished seventh in a 10-team field with 175 points.
Furman University won the championship with a perfect score (15) as each of its five scoring runners placed first through fifth.
Knights open season with win
Christian Heritage Academy's boys middle school basketball team opened its 2021-2022 season Tuesday with a 20-point, 64-44, home-court victory over Faith Christian School of Roanoke.
The Knights girls middle school team dropped its season opener to Faith Christian.
A boys varsity contest between CHA and Faith Christian was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test at Faith Christian, according to Nancy Castillo, CHA's associate director of athletics.
Ferrum wrestlers compete in two events this weekend
SALEM - Ferrum College's men's wrestling team completes the first month of its 2021-2022 season this weekend with two events set to be contested at the Salem Civic Center.
Saturday, the Panthers are entered in the Southeast Duals and Sunday, they're entered in the Star City Classic.
To date, Ferrum is 1-1 in dual matches and has wrestled in open tournaments at Roanoke College and Averett University.
Women's swim team earns first win
EMORY - Ferrum College's women's swimming team earned its first victory of the season last week with a 74-67 triumph over Greensboro College at Emory & Henry College's Aquatics Center.
The Wasps bested Greensboro, 114-32 and defeated Ferrum, 113-45.
For the Panthers, Emilie Fairman finished second in the 50-meter freestyle and third in the 100-meter freestyle, while Jada Waller came in third in the 100-meter backstroke and Laurynn Hackett was fifth in the 100-meter freestyle.
Ferrum's men's team lost to Greensboro, 64-31, and lost to Emory & Henry, 142-16.
Emory & Henry was victorious over Greensboro, 126-38.
For Ferrum, Dom Philpot placed fourth in the 50-meter freestyle and fifth in the 100-meter breaststroke.
"We toughed out some fast racing after increasing our yardage in practice (recently). Swimming in a longer, meters pool was good for our endurance as we prepare for our mid-season invitational meet,'' Ferrum head coach Margaret Bisnett said.
"There were a few close races that came down to the last couple of yards. That made the meet exciting and I was proud to see a few of our swimmers come out on top.''
Ferrum returns to the pool today for two days of competition (Friday and Saturday) in the William Peace (N.C.) University Invitational at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C.