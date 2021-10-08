DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football wins the Roanoke Valley Middle School District football championship Thursday with a 20-0 victory over William Byrd Middle School at Robert A. (Bob) Patterson Stadium. The Eagles (5-0 in the district, 7-0) plays for an undefeated season in their 2021 finale Thursday (Oct. 14) at home against Blacksburg Middle School.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!