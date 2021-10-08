 Skip to main content
DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

  • Updated
DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football wins the Roanoke Valley Middle School District football championship Thursday with a 20-0 victory over William Byrd Middle School at Robert A. (Bob) Patterson Stadium. The Eagles (5-0 in the district, 7-0) plays for an undefeated season in their 2021 finale Thursday (Oct. 14) at home against Blacksburg Middle School.

