Division I Davidson downs Ferrum in exhibition game

DAVIDSON, N.C. - NCAA Division I Davidson (N.C.) College scored twice as many points as NCAA Division III Ferrum College did in the first half Wednesday and bested the Panthers, 98-56, in a men’s basketball exhibition game at Belk Arena.
Davidson competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference; Ferrum competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC.)
The Wildcats led 54-27 at intermission and claimed the second half, 44-29.
Davidson made 60.3% of its shots from the field and 40% of its attempts from the 3-point arc.
Ferrum was limited to 32.1% shooting and 30.6% from 3-point territory.
The score was even at 17 in the opening seven minutes before Davidson produced a 21-2 run in which it tallied 14 unanswered points.
Later in the stanza, Davidson had a run of 12 straight points.
The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 37-10 in the closing 13 minutes of the first half.
In the second half, Davidson crafted a 23-5 run.
The Wildcats’ largest lead was 47 points, 96-49.
Ferrum has never defeated an Division I opponent, either in a regular-season game or an exhibition contest.
The Panthers came close twice: against Campbell (N.C.) University in 1992, the year in which Ferrum won the USA South Athletic Conference championship and played two games in the Division III tournament during the coaching tenure of Bill Pullen, and against Winston-Salem (N.C.) State University when the Rams competed in Division I during the coaching term of Bill Tharp.
Davidson outrebounded Ferrum, 48-21, and recorded nine steals to seven for the Panthers.
At game’s end, the Wildcats held advantages points in the paint (54-6), points off turnovers (17-6), second-chance points (9-8), fast break points (23-3) and bench points (36-11).
The score was tied once and there were six lead changes.
Ferrum placed three players, all of whom are returnees, in double figures: Michael Spraggins, who scored all of his team-best 18 points on six 3-pointers, James Smith Jr. with 12 and Kajuan Madden-McAfee with 10.
Also, returnee Darius Kemp netted five points.
Luka Brajkovic tallied a game-best 21 points to pace the Wildcats.
Sam Mennenga collected a double-double: 14 points, 10 rebounds, while Grant Huffman recorded 13 points, Foster Loyer finished with 12 points, Desmond Watson totaled nine, Hyunjung Lee had eight and Michael Jones had seven.
Ferrum has a second exhibition game against a Division I foe Tuesday when the Panthers face Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.