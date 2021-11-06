Division I Davidson downs Ferrum in exhibition game

DAVIDSON, N.C. - NCAA Division I Davidson (N.C.) College scored twice as many points as NCAA Division III Ferrum College did in the first half Wednesday and bested the Panthers, 98-56, in a men’s basketball exhibition game at Belk Arena.

Davidson competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference; Ferrum competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC.)

The Wildcats led 54-27 at intermission and claimed the second half, 44-29.

Davidson made 60.3% of its shots from the field and 40% of its attempts from the 3-point arc.

Ferrum was limited to 32.1% shooting and 30.6% from 3-point territory.

The score was even at 17 in the opening seven minutes before Davidson produced a 21-2 run in which it tallied 14 unanswered points.

Later in the stanza, Davidson had a run of 12 straight points.

The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 37-10 in the closing 13 minutes of the first half.

In the second half, Davidson crafted a 23-5 run.

The Wildcats’ largest lead was 47 points, 96-49.

Ferrum has never defeated an Division I opponent, either in a regular-season game or an exhibition contest.