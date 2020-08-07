Division III cancels championship competitions in fall sports

In NCAA Division III, has hit for the athletic seasonal cycle with Wednesday’s cancellation of championships in fall sports.
Earlier, the pandemic forced Division III’s winter and spring championships to be sent to the proverbial showers.
The decision affects championships in football, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s water polo.
Ferrum College competes in seven of those eight sports as a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), which earlier opted to cancel its fall sports campaign at member institutions.
Also, administrative and financial challenges related to the pandemic factored into the decision by the Division III Presidents Council, a release from the NCAA said.
The NCAA’s Board of Governors left the decision on whether or not to cancel championships in fall sports up to each division, and Division II has followed suit.
“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,” said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Spalding (Ky.) University, in a prepared statement.
“Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive.
“Our Management Council reached the same conclusion. Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year,’’ McClure said.
