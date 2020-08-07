You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Division III cancels championship competitions in fall sports
0 comments
COLLEGE SPORTS

Division III cancels championship competitions in fall sports

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Division III cancels championship competitions in fall sports

Women’s cross country is one of eight sports affected by an NCAA Division III Presidents Council decision regarding fall championship competition that was made Wednesday.

 Photo by STEVEN MARSH

In NCAA Division III, has hit for the athletic seasonal cycle with Wednesday’s cancellation of championships in fall sports.

Earlier, the pandemic forced Division III’s winter and spring championships to be sent to the proverbial showers.

The decision affects championships in football, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s water polo.

Ferrum College competes in seven of those eight sports as a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), which earlier opted to cancel its fall sports campaign at member institutions.

Also, administrative and financial challenges related to the pandemic factored into the decision by the Division III Presidents Council, a release from the NCAA said.

The NCAA’s Board of Governors left the decision on whether or not to cancel championships in fall sports up to each division, and Division II has followed suit.

“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,” said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Spalding (Ky.) University, in a prepared statement.

“Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive.

“Our Management Council reached the same conclusion. Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year,’’ McClure said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
'Last Inning'
Franklin Sports

'Last Inning'

Franklin County senior baseball players Logan Mason, Colton Kent and Brayden Merrick represented the Eagles in Saturday's the "Last Inning'' a…

+4
Game On
Franklin Sports

Game On

SALEM — This past spring, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a proverbial perfect game against area high school seniors, resulting in the cancellatio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics