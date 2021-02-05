Division III cancels winter championships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -Due to low participation numbers among member schools, NCAA Division III winter championships are canceled for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Division III Administrative Committee, acting on behalf of the Division III Management and Presidents Council, approved the recommendation from the Division III Championships Committee to cancel all winter championships Wednesday.

The committee has been closely monitoring and discussing the membership’s winter sport participation for several months, and it has been providing updates to the councils.

“...While some institutions have been able to safely return to sports the recent declaration form data show that more than half of our division has not returned to winter sport(s) practice and competition to be in a position for NCAA national championship participation,” said Fayneese Miller, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Hamline.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so. However, none of our winter sports meet the Championships Committee’s established thresholds of participation to hold a championship.