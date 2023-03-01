YORK, Pa.—Ferrum College wrestlers Rayshawn Dixon and Braden Homsey have earned berths in the 2023 NCAA Division III wrestling tournament, scheduled for March 10 and 11 at the Berglund Center.

Ferrum is hosting the tournament for the second time in five years.

Dixon, a junior competing at 285 pounds, won four straight consolation bouts in the Southeast Regional to finish third in his weight class.

Homsey, a senior, competes at 197 pounds.

Panthers split doubleheaderFERRUM—Ferrum College and Penn State-Harrisburg (PSU) split a non-conference baseball doubleheader at W.B. Adams Field with the Panthers winning the first game 14-13 and dropping the second contest, 14-8.

In the first game, the count was even at 5 after six innings.

In the seventh, PSU manufactured four runs to break the deadlock only to see Ferrum tally six runs to move in front 11-9.

A two-run triple by Benjamin Thomas was the featured hit of the Panthers’ rally.

Clayton Michael was 2 of 5 with two runs, a stolen base and an RBI.

Tyler Smith (1-0) was the winning pitcher.

In one inning of work, he yielded three hits and two earned runs.

In the second game, PSU led 11-1 after six innings.

Mason Sheesley (Franklin County) scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to keep the spread at 10 runs, 12-2

The Panthers scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth, including two on Shawn Baxter’s RBI double to right-centerfield.

Then, the Panthers generated a run in the ninth on an Elijah Silver RBI double.

Ozzie Torres was 3 of 6 with an RBI and a walk.

Ferrum starter Carson Swain (0-1) was charged with the loss. He permitted seven hits and three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Circling the bases Penn State-Harrisburg (3-1) swept Ferrum (3-5) in a Sunday doubleheader, winning 17-10 and 20-4.

Pride tops Panthers in men’s lacrosse GREENSBORO, N.C.—Sam Mandryk netted six goals and distributed an assist to lead Greensboro (N.C.) College to a 19-6 non-conference men’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum College Saturday.

The Pride (2-2) squares its record with the win.

The Panthers are 1-2 (0-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference).

Ferrum goalkeeper Brody Johnson totaled 21 saves in 60 minutes of action.

Ferrum women win in OT

FERRUM—Willow Cooper’s goal in overtime produced a 19-18 win by Ferrum College over Montreat (N.C.) College in a non-conference women’s lacrosse match—the Panthers’ 2023 season opener—Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Cooper netted seven goals and passed out two assists for the Panthers (1-0).

Kate Gaultlett scored four goals and distributed for Montreat (0-2).

Guilford blanks Ferrum

in men’s tennisGREENSBORO, N.C. -Guilford (N.C.) College shut out Ferrum College, 9-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s tennis match at McMichael Courts.

The contest was the 2023 league opener for both clubs.

The Quakers (3-1, 1-0 ODAC) won five of the six singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores; their other win was by a 6-1, 6-0 count.

Nico Roth, competing at position No.3, claimed the Panthers’ lone game win in singles.

Guilford swept doubles play winning three, eight-game pro sets by 8-2, 8-0 and 8-0.

Ferrum (0-3, 0-1 ODAC) entertains Mary Baldwin University Friday.

Match time is 4 p.m. at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

Ferrum softball splits doubleheaderMISENHEIMER, N.C.—Lindsey Sears tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout as Ferrum College blanked Pfeiffer (N.C.) University, 3-0, in the first game of a non-conference softball doubleheader Friday.

Sears was 2 of 3 at the plate and Macie Bell was 2 of 3 with an RBI double for the Panthers (1-1).

Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) and Bell each drove in a run for Ferrum.

Weaver, Mattie Friel and Myia Smith each stole a base for the Panthers.

Pfeiffer’s Kenzie Lyall (1-1) surrendered five hits, an earned run and struck six in six innings. She was charged with the loss.

Charly Cooper belted a double for the Falcons and Kyndell Warren stole a base/

In the second game, a 6-0 Pfeiffer win, starting pitcher Kali Morton (2-0) struck out four to earn the win for the Falcons (3-1). She yielded three hits, no runs and struck out four in five innings.

Gracie Griffin was 2 of 3 with a home run, a run and three RBIs.

Ferrum’s Erin Nelson (0-1) absorbed the loss, allowing four hits and three earned runs in two innings.

Laney Jo Patterson was 2 of 3 for the Panthers.

Ferrum’s next game is today (Wednesday, March 1) against Mary Balwin University.

The non-conference doubleheader begins at 2 p.m. at the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex.

Star City Classic wrestling tournament is March 4ROANOKE—The Star City Classic K-12 youth wrestling tournament is set for Saturday, March 4 at William Fleming High School.

Cost is $25 per wrestler per bracket.

Registration and payment is available at www.trackwrestling.com .

Deadline to register is Friday, March 3 by 5 p.m.

Payment at the door is $35.

Weigh-ins are Friday (March 3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday (March 4) from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.

Divisions are (K-2nd grade) 40, 44, 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72 and heavier than 72 pounds; (3rd grade-5th grade) 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72, 76, 80, 84, 88, 92, 96, 105 and heavier than 105 pounds; (6th grade-8th grade) 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 145, 165, 185 and heavier than 185 pounds; (9th grade-12th grade) 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157,165, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pound.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine weight classes.

The winning team receives the Star City Classic trophy.

Spectator tickets are $5.

Concessions are sold on site; no coolers allowed.

Stockholders’ meeting

is March 6The annual Willow Creek Country Club stockholders’ meeting is set for Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. in the club’s banquet room.

All stockholders should make plans to attend this meeting.

For information, call Willow Creek Country Club, (540) 483-0797.

St. Patty’s Spring Par 3

is March 19Willow Creek Country Club is hosting the St. Patty’s Spring Par 3 Sunday, March 19,

Tee time is 1 p.m. pending no frost.

Format is two-player team Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $40 for members, $45 for non-members.

A Sunday, March 26 rain date has been set.

Cheer squads tryouts

are April 3-5Tryouts to select the Franklin County varsity and junior varsity sideline cheer squads and mascot and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) sideline cheer team for the 2023-2024 school year are scheduled for April 3, 4 and 5 at the high school.

Any rising seventh or eighth-grade student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for the 2023-2024 school year is eligible to try out for the BFMS squad, and any rising ninth through 12th-grade student enrolled at the high school is eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate must have a current Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2022 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to do so.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates are asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Open gyms for those students interested in trying out are set for Mondays and Wednesdays beginning March 6 in the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Anyone interested in trying out should pick up an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or the athletic office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Chug for the Jug is

April 29The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug