Dixon wins third title of season at Citrus Invitational

FOREST - Based on his performance in the Citrus Invitational, contested in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Dec. 29-30, Ferrum College's Rayshawn Dixon has been named Wrestler of the Week (165 pounds and heavier) in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Dixon, a junior, captured the championship of the 285-pound weight class with a 5-0 tournament record that was highlighted by two wins by pin.

Dixon, now 17-1, is ranked fourth in the Southeast Region by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA).

Dixon opened the tournament with a win by decision, 11-4, over Joshua Mancia of Roanoke College, followed by a pin over Schreiner's Robert Hernandez at 6:24 to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Dixon bested Abbas Abdulrahman of Castleton by a 3-1 decision.

In the semifinals, Dixon pinned three-time NWCA 285-pound champion Jeffrey Allen of Liberty University in 2:32.

In the finals, Dixon scored a takedown with one second left in regulation to defeat Augsburg's Tyler Kim by a 4-3 decision.

Kim came into the tournament ranked No. 2 nationally and No. 1 in the Upper Midwest Region.

Also, Dixon, who hails from Fayetteville, N.C., has won individual championships in tournaments at the University of Mount Union (Ohio) and Averett University.

Dixon finished third in last year's Citrus Invitational, winning five of six bouts. One of his wins came at the expense of Abdulrahman - Dixon pinned him in the consolation finals.

The Citrus Invitational was staged at the Broward County (Fla.) Convention Center.

Earlier this season Dixon was named Wrestler of the Week in consecutive weeks: Nov. 7 and Nov. 15 of 2022.

Ferrum's next tournament is the Bud Whitehill National Duals, hosted by Lycoming College Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14 in Williamsport, Pa.