Double points are on the line at FCS

CALLAWAY—Saturday night’s first of two Independence Day Weekend races at Franklin County Speedway (FCS) features double points in all divisions competing on the card.

The Super Street divisions will take to the track in a 40-lap contest paying $1,000 to the winner with an extra $300 on the line as a bounty has been posted for anyone who can beat two-time winner Jimmy Mullins.

The Mini Stocks will have a 30-lap Prelude to the All-Star Race paying $500 to Win before the division has its 76-lap $3,000 to win feature on July 4.

The winner of this race will have an automatic starting position in Monday’s race as well as the $500 top prize.

The Stock4 competes in a 20-lap $300 to Win race with an additional new winner bonus of $100 on the line as well making for a potential $400 payout to the winner. $150 for second and $75 for third place.

The Virginia Vintage Racers will be on hand for their third appearance of the season.

The Stock6 division will complete the night with a 20-lap race.

Also, there will be a $100 bounty on driver Robbie Young.

Anyone who can beat him will take home the top prize of $200 for winning and an extra $100.

Tickets are $15 for adults with youth younger than age 10 admitted free.

The first green flag falls at 7 p.m.

Mini Stock All-Stars invade Callaway bullring July 4CALLAWAY - The Mini Stock All-Stars headline Monday, July 4 racing card at Franklin County Speedway—the Hannabass & Rowe Collision Center Merica ‘76. Top Mini Stock drivers from around the region are expected to compete in this special event with the highest division purse for FCS. One driver will walk away with at least $3,000 for winning the 76-lap race.He or she might also take home some other prize money if they win the Foley’s Complete Automotive $200 Pole Award or the Kick’N Asphalt $100 Long Haul Award.Also, there will be a 54-lap Late Model Sportsman race, twin15-lap Stock4 races, a 15-lap Rookie4 event, 15-lap Powder Puff event and a 40-lap $1,000 to Win Any Car race. Plus, a Fan Fireworks contest concludes the show. Tickets for Monday’s race are $20 for adults with youth younger than age 10 admitted free. Action begins at 6 p.m.