Doubled halftime spread leads to Colonels' victory

William Fleming built a doubled spread at intermission Tuesday and held Franklin County at bay in the second half for a 45-34 girls varsity basketball win over the Eagles in a match-up of Blue Ridge District foes at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Colonels’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles (1-4, 0-3 in the Blue Ridge District), who suffered their fourth straight setback.
The Colonels’ earlier win was decided by two points, 50-48.
The Colonels are 5-0 against the Eagles since this former Roanoke Valley District and Western Valley District rivalry was renewed when FCHS entered the Blue Ridge District last year.
Three of William Fleming’s wins are at Hawkins Gym.
The Colonels, the reigning Blue Ridge District champion, have qualified for the Class 5 state tournament in 2019 and 2020.
William Fleming (2-3, 2-0 in the Blue Ridge District) led 13-4 after the opening quarter and 24-12 at intermission, courtesy of an 11-8 second-stanza spurt.
The Eagles cut two points off the deficit by taking the third period, 9-7, and trailed by 10 points, 31-21, at the start of the fourth quarter.
The count was 33-23 at the 7:07 mark, and two minutes later, the Eagles were 15 points in arrears, 38-23.
The spread was 18 points, 41-23, with 4:42 to play. From there, FCHS outscored William Fleming by seven points, 11-4.
The Colonels won the final, eight-minute frame 14-13.
Shakara Anderson’s double-double of a game-best 16 points and 11 rebounds, paced William Fleming, while Victoria Board netted 11.
Four other players, none of whom finished in double figures, contributed points to the Colonels’ triumph.
Anderson swished four of William Fleming’s six 3-point field goals.
Jaedyn Jamison led the Eagles with 15 points and Ta’mya Robertson tallied 11.
Also scoring were Kameron Copeland with five points and Addie Roe with three.
Roe and Robertson each hit a 3-pointer.
FCHS returns to action tonight against league foe Lord Botetourt. Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 7.