Doubled halftime spread leads to Colonels' victory

William Fleming built a doubled spread at intermission Tuesday and held Franklin County at bay in the second half for a 45-34 girls varsity basketball win over the Eagles in a match-up of Blue Ridge District foes at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Colonels’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles (1-4, 0-3 in the Blue Ridge District), who suffered their fourth straight setback.

The Colonels’ earlier win was decided by two points, 50-48.

The Colonels are 5-0 against the Eagles since this former Roanoke Valley District and Western Valley District rivalry was renewed when FCHS entered the Blue Ridge District last year.

Three of William Fleming’s wins are at Hawkins Gym.

The Colonels, the reigning Blue Ridge District champion, have qualified for the Class 5 state tournament in 2019 and 2020.

William Fleming (2-3, 2-0 in the Blue Ridge District) led 13-4 after the opening quarter and 24-12 at intermission, courtesy of an 11-8 second-stanza spurt.

The Eagles cut two points off the deficit by taking the third period, 9-7, and trailed by 10 points, 31-21, at the start of the fourth quarter.