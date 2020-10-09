 Skip to main content
Drive For Show
Photo by STEVEN MARSH

After cashing in a purchased red tee as permitted by tournament rules, Gage Hornback watches his ball sail off the club head as he executes his drive from the hole No. 1 teebox at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy. Hornback and his partners Stephen Feather, Greg Hornback and Trey Hornback competed in Saturday’s third annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament, a one-day, 18-hole, stroke play event with a Captain’s Choice format.

