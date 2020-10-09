Drive For Show

After cashing in a purchased red tee as permitted by tournament rules, Gage Hornback watches his ball sail off the club head as he executes his drive from the hole No. 1 teebox at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy. Hornback and his partners Stephen Feather, Greg Hornback and Trey Hornback competed in Saturday’s third annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament, a one-day, 18-hole, stroke play event with a Captain’s Choice format.