Driver Calvin Brooks dies while competing at FCS

Brooks, a Franklin County native, is survived by his wife, three daughters and spouses, six granddaughters and spouses, four great granddaughters, brothers and spouses and nieces and nephews.

“He had a real close family. His wife is taking it really hard,’’ Taylor said.

Brooks was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.

“The Franklin County Speedway family is heart broken with the loss of Calvin Brooks,’’ Austin said. “He’s been a part of Franklin County Speedway since before I can remember attending races.

“Calvin was a kind man, and was loved by everyone at the track. Losing him will be a hard loss going forward, but I’m sure he was where he wanted to be (Sunday). Our prayers go out to his family and friends.’’

Tony Housman won the race. In victory lane, he paid tribute to Brooks before learning of his passing.

“I’d like to put Calvin Brooks’ family first. Calvin’s been real good to me over the years and I pray every thing is all right and that every thing goes good for his family,’’ Housman said.