Driver Calvin Brooks dies while competing at FCS

CALLAWAY—Veteran Late Model Stock Car racer Calvin Brooks of Bassett died Sunday while competing in a series feature race during Franklin County Speedway’s 2021 season opener.
Brooks, 68, reportedly suffered a massive heart attack during the event which had its laps cut short because of the incident.
According to a published report in Short Track Scene, Brooks was taken from the track by ambulance, then airlifted to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead later Sunday.
FCS owner Donald “Whitey’’ confirmed Brooks’ death to the publication as did track promoter Langley Austin, who also confirmed it on FCS’s website and its social media platforms.
Also, Franklin County Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson confirmed Brooks’ death to local and area media. He said safety crews responded to the track at approximately 4 p.m.
“Calvin had raced at the speedway for 30( plus) years,’’ Taylor said. “He came here in the late 80s or early 90s. He was a real great, personable guy.
“Everybody liked him. Even the other racers pulled for him when he won races because he had a limited crew and did a great job, especially with the Late Model class.’’
A funeral service for Brooks is scheduled for tonight (Friday, April 16) at 6 o’clock at Bassett Funeral Service. Visitation is from 5 to 6 p.m.
Brooks, a Franklin County native, is survived by his wife, three daughters and spouses, six granddaughters and spouses, four great granddaughters, brothers and spouses and nieces and nephews.
“He had a real close family. His wife is taking it really hard,’’ Taylor said.
Brooks was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.
“The Franklin County Speedway family is heart broken with the loss of Calvin Brooks,’’ Austin said. “He’s been a part of Franklin County Speedway since before I can remember attending races.
“Calvin was a kind man, and was loved by everyone at the track. Losing him will be a hard loss going forward, but I’m sure he was where he wanted to be (Sunday). Our prayers go out to his family and friends.’’
Tony Housman won the race. In victory lane, he paid tribute to Brooks before learning of his passing.
“I’d like to put Calvin Brooks’ family first. Calvin’s been real good to me over the years and I pray every thing is all right and that every thing goes good for his family,’’ Housman said.
Housman, who led from wire-to-wire, is a multi-time winner and champion in FCS’s support divisions who made the decision to move to the Late Model Stock class last season.
Chad Trammell, who was making his first career Late Model Stock start, finished second.
Brooks began his racing career on dirt at the old Oak Level/Fork Mountain Raceway, which borders Henry and Franklin counties, before making the move to asphalt competition.
Brooks’ grandson, Gennaro Palumbo reportedly competed in a Stock 4 race prior to the Late Model feature.
Reports said Brooks was running third at the time of the incident which occurred as he maneuvered his car out of turn four at the 3/8-mile bullring. He appeared unresponsive behind the wheel and crashed into the turn one wall.
The race was red flagged to allow safety crews, emergency personnel and a registered nurse who was in the grandstands to attend to Brooks. CPR was administered on the track.
Brooks, who was born Feb. 11, 1953, won numerous races at FCS and once captured a series championship.
FCS has dealt with the recent deaths of Late Model drivers Buster Carroll and Ricky Gillespie, but neither of those deaths occurred on the track.
FCS’s next race is Saturday with the first green flag falling a 7 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Andy Marquis of Short Tack Scene provided information to this story.