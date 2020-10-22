Drivers invade South Carolina in search of big money

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The 2020 Late Model Stock Car season for the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour concludes this weekend with the year’s richest LMSC race in the United States — the Heritage Transportation Risk Management Old North State Nationals presented by GXS Wraps at Greenville-Pickens Speedway, in Easley, South Carolina.

Paying $30,000-to-win, the second running of the Heritage Transportation Risk Management Old North State Nationals presented by GXS Wraps has 34 cars entered, while the 2020 Late Model Stock Car champion of the CARS Tour will also be crowned.

Jared Fryar enters the race with a 15-point advantage over Layne Riggs, but both drivers will be fighting for victory over the best drivers in Late Model Stock Car racing, including past Martinsville Speedway LMSC winners Josh Berry (2019) and Mike Looney (2016) and Jeff Fultz.

Fryer edged Looney in a side-by-side battle for the checkered flag earlier this season when the series made its debut at Franklin County Speedway.

The race was originally scheduled to be held at Orange County (N.C.) Speedway in April before being pushed back and eventually relocated due to the Phase 2 and Phase 3 policies of North Carolina’s “Safer at Home” program.