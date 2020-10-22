 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drivers invade South Carolina in search of big money
0 comments
RACING

Drivers invade South Carolina in search of big money

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Drivers invade South Carolina in search of big money

Current points leader Jared Fryer is shown in action at Langley Speedway in Hampton.  He enters Sunday’s season-finale in South Carolina with a 15-point advantage in the championship standings.

 Contributed Photo

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The 2020 Late Model Stock Car season for the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour concludes this weekend with the year’s richest LMSC race in the United States — the Heritage Transportation Risk Management Old North State Nationals presented by GXS Wraps at Greenville-Pickens Speedway, in Easley, South Carolina.

Paying $30,000-to-win, the second running of the Heritage Transportation Risk Management Old North State Nationals presented by GXS Wraps has 34 cars entered, while the 2020 Late Model Stock Car champion of the CARS Tour will also be crowned.

Jared Fryar enters the race with a 15-point advantage over Layne Riggs, but both drivers will be fighting for victory over the best drivers in Late Model Stock Car racing, including  past Martinsville Speedway LMSC winners Josh Berry (2019) and Mike Looney (2016) and Jeff Fultz.

Fryer edged Looney in a side-by-side battle for the checkered flag earlier this season when the series made its debut at Franklin County Speedway.

The race was originally scheduled to be held at Orange County (N.C.) Speedway in April before being pushed back and eventually relocated due to the Phase 2 and Phase 3 policies of North Carolina’s “Safer at Home” program.

Lee Pulliam won the inaugural Old North State Nationals a year ago.

This weekend’s program is the only one this season to be spread out over two days.

Old North State Nationals weekend begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. with the qualifying races presented by GXS Wraps.

Drivers will compete in four races and a Last Chance qualifier to set the field for the 200-lap feature, which runs on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Following Saturday night’s racing, Tyler Hatley & The Little Mountain Band will perform.

 

Admission to the concert is free with a grandstand ticket or pit pass.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

October Fishing Report
Sports News

October Fishing Report

Fishing has been good. The water temperature has fallen the past few weeks. Baitfish have started moving to shallow water. Top water fishing s…

+2
Eagles make history at home
Sports News

Eagles make history at home

  • Updated

Editor’s Note: This story on Franklin County’s first home football playoff victory, a 17-14 triumph over Woodbridge, was published in the Nove…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics