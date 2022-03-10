Driving range dedication is Friday

FERRUM - Ferrum College will recognize the renovation of its golf driving range Friday at 3 p.m.

The facility is on Old Ferrum Road, which is off Virginia 40 West, near the Ferrum Mercantile and the college’s police station.

Panthers men’s and women’s head golf coach Erick Cox, a Ferrum alumnus and former collegiate player, has been in charge of the project.

“Erick has put a lot of time and energy into upgrading (the driving range) for his teams,’’ Ferrum Vice President, Institutional Advancement & External Relations Wilson Paine said in a prepared statement.

Ferrum’s men’s golf team opens the spring portion of its 2021-2022 season Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20, in The Ruckus at the Williamsburg National Golf Club.

Ferrum’s women’s golf team opens the spring portion of its 2021-2022 season in the Hill City Invitational, Monday and Tuesday at Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg.

Ferguson ties for 30th in Georgia tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. - John Hatcher Ferguson, a senior who plays for Hampden-Sydney College, carded rounds of 73, 80 and 69 for a 222 total in The Savannah Invitational.

Ferguson finished in a tie for 30th and the Tigers, ranked No. 24 in NCAA Division III by Golfstat came in ninth.

The Tigers were one of 12 nationally-ranked teams in the field.

Ferguson’s scorecard included an eagle, and he finished tied for ninth in par 4 scoring.

As a junior prep player at Franklin County, Ferguson captured the Class 6 individual state championship.

Hampden-Sydney’s next tournament is the Jekyll Island (Ga.) Collegiate Invitational, March 18, 19 and 20.

The 54-hole event is contested at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.

SML Sandlot tournament is postponed, rescheduled

Because of predicted inclement weather Saturday and course conditions, the SML Sandlot golf tournament, scheduled at Willow Creek Country Club, has been postponed.

The tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 23.