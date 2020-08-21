Dudley, Looney are challenging CARS Tour Late Model regulars

CALLAWAY — Two veteran drivers who cut their proverbial racing teeth at Franklin County Speedway (FCS) are entered in Saturday’s Late Model Stock race of the CARS Tour’s AutosbyNelson.com 250 at the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring.
Multi-time FCS Late Model champion Kyle Dudley and Mike Looney, the reigning Late Model titleholder at Motor Mile Speedway, are competing against 21 other drivers in a 125-lap chase for the checkered flag.
Looney, who hails from Catawba, is a past champion of the ValleyStar 300 Late Model Stock Car race at Martinsville Speedway; in 2016 captured the pole and the race victory at the track that features two NASCAR Cup events each year.
In 2019, Looney was the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national runner-up. He finished eight points in arrears to a driver from Minnesota.
Dudley finished eighth in the 2019 ValleyStar 300.
Also, Ricky Gillespie, a past campaigner at FCS, and Stacy Puryear, who competes at South Boston Speedway, are in the field.
Looney is making his CARS Tour debut.
“There are so many talented drivers and powerhouse race teams in the CARS Tour,’’ Looney said in a press release regarding Saturday’s race.
“It’s cool to go somewhere and see how you stack up with those guys. When a race this big comes to our backyard, we can’t miss out on it,’’ Looney said.
Looney made his first career start and scored his first career win at FCS. Also, he claimed the championship in the track’s Pure Stock class in 1998.
“I’ve got more laps around that track than anybody in (the CARS Tour) series, but the series regulars have such stellar equipment and great teams and are really fast,’’ Looney said. “They are going to adapt quickly.’’
He said FCS is similar to Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway, a regular stop on the tour.
“I feel like the cars that run strong at Hickory are going to adapt right off the bat and be favorites to win. (FCS) is a fast place and I’m anxious to see how these young kids do on the high banks at home.’’
If Looney’s look inside his racing crystal ball is correct, drivers Corey Heim and Bobby McCarty, both of whom have won at Hickory this season, should be among the favorites to challenge for the victory.
Through five races, the 2020 season has yet to produce a multiple race winner as Taylor Gray, Ryan Millington and Jonathan Findley each has a triumph to his credit.
Heim, McCarty and Findley are on the entry list for the race, but Gray and Millington are not.
Jared Fryer ranks first in series points. He leads Layne Riggs by nine points, 138-129, and Connor Mosack, a series rookie, by 12. All three drivers are in the field.
“We’ve been really blessed and fortunate to get it right every once in a while. It’s a lot harder than we make it look. We work so hard and do everything we can do with what we’ve got,’’ Looney said of his all-volunteer team.
“The cool thing is (car owner and past FCS Late Model champion) Billy Martin (of Stuart) doesn’t put any pressure or me or the team. We go out and do the best we can. We want to win, but it’s not a job for anybody and we’re not making any money.
“That might be the difference that makes up for the deficit in budget and resources,’’ Looney said.
Eleven drivers are entered in the 125-lap Super Late Model feature.
Drivers Matt Craig and Bubba Pollard each has won twice in four contested events.
Craig leads the points standings by 21 points (128-107) over Carson Kvapil and by 23 points over Sammy Smith.
All four drivers are in the field as is Gus Dean, a multi-time ARCA Menards Series winner, who is making his first series start in a year.
“We haven’t been in a Super Late Model in a while so I think we have some bugs to shake out, but I think we’ll have a good chance to win. I feel very confident about it,’’ Dean said.
Saturday’s schedule is Late Model practice from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 2:10 p.m. to 2:40 p.m; Super Late Model practice from 1:35 p.m to 2:05 p.m. and from 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.; single-car qualifying; Late Model at 5:15 p.m., Super Late Models at 5:45 p.m. Racing begins at 7 p.m. with the Super Late Model feature, followed by the Late Model feature.
Series’ COVID-19 policies (taken from series website) are in effect.
All personnel will have their temperature screened before entering the race track.
Driver introductions will not be held amongst the crowd, per usual; instead, drivers will be introduced from their cars on the grid.
Trailers will be spread out across the infield to maintain proper social distancing.
Spotters will be required to wear masks during the race.
Masks will be strongly recommended for those who are in the infield and required for all victory lane celebrations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!