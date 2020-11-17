E&H plans move to Division II

EMORY– Emory & Henry College (E&H) announced Tuesday that it plans to join the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference (SAC) in all of its NCAA-sanctioned sports, according to a release prepared by the college.If approved for the move from Division III to Division II, the Wasps would earn provisional status in the fall of 2021 with plans to play a full conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.
Thus its spring semester would be its final one in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
The addition of E&H will increase the number of SAC members to 14.
The SAC is the conference home of schools from South Carolina (Anderson, Coker, Newberry, Limestone), North Carolina (Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Queens University of Charlotte, Wingate), Tennessee (Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial, Tusculum), and Virginia (The University of Virginia’s College at Wise).
“We are very excited to welcome Emory & Henry to the SAC,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz. “The overall mission and focus of the college aligns perfectly with the SAC and the institution is a great fit geographically, as well.
“This addition also strengthens and enhances the SAC and allows us to continue our vision to be a premier NCAA Division II conference both regionally and nationally.”
“Our alumni and friends are familiar with our SAC colleagues, and the proximity of opposing schools provides opportunities that more current students and College supporters will be able to travel to road competitions,” E&H Director of Athletics Anne Crutchfield said.
“Joining the SAC will create some true rivalries that should get our student-athletes and our fans excited.”
The next step in the potential move to Division II is completing the formal application to the NCAA that is due by February 1, 2021.
The NCAA Membership Committee will meet in mid-July to vote on the application.
If accepted, E&H will begin the first of three provisional years in August of 2021. If all benchmarks are met, E&H would be eligible for full membership in August 2024.
“This is an exciting time for Emory & Henry Athletics, the college as a whole and sports fans across the region,” said college president John W. Wells.
“The move to Division II will help expand our fan base and bring much-needed visibility for this wonderful institution. We’re determined to be a leader in higher education for middle Appalachia, and our move into the South Atlantic Conference and the ranks of Division II athletics is a powerful way to position us as a place of connections.
“We look forward to growing the rivalries, relationships within the SAC and welcoming new guests to our campus.”
A move to the SAC will create drastically shorter travel distances for road competitions that translates into less time that student-athletes will miss in the classroom, the release said.
In the ODAC, the closest conference road competition is Roanoke College, which is one hour and 45 minutes from the Emory campus, with the most distant being Virginia Wesleyan University at nearly six hours.
In the SAC, the Wasps will have to travel just over an hour to UVA-Wise, with Coker University being the longest trip: 4 hours and 30 minutes.
“We have been fortunate to belong to one of the top Division III conferences in the country with the ODAC as a charter member since 1975, and I think this move to the SAC will continue that high standard as the league is known for great competition on a national level,” Crutchfield said.
“I think we will see greater opportunities in our future to compete for national championships.”
The SAC sponsors football, baseball, softball, field hockey, women’s volleyball, men’s wrestling, and men’s and women’s basketball, lacrosse, soccer, golf, tennis, cross country, and indoor and outdoor track & field.
Field hockey and men’s wrestling are technically part of the ‘South Atlantic Conference Carolinas,’ a joint sponsorship venture between the SAC and Conference Carolinas.
E&H added both men’s and women’s wrestling in the fall of 2020.
“We are thrilled to have Emory & Henry join the South Atlantic Conference as our 14th member,” said Dr. Maurice Scherrens, chair of the SAC President’s Council and President of Newberry College.
“All of us within the SAC are extremely excited to have another fine institution from the state of Virginia join our ranks.
“Like so many of our current members, Emory & Henry adds to the strong history of academic and athletic success to our conference, and we look forward to the future with them as a member.”
Logistics of E&H’s integration into the SAC, including the possibility of divisional play, will be vetted by the conference’s leadership groups in May 2021.
Intermont Equestrian at E&H will continue to compete in the Intercollegiate Dressage Association and the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association.
The SAC move will reunite Emory & Henry with several former members of the Smoky Mountain Athletic Conference (SMAC) in which the Wasps helped charter in 1927. Current SAC members Tusculum, Lincoln Memorial, and Carson-Newman participated in the SMAC.
“The move to Division II is another critical step in positioning Emory & Henry as the flagship higher education institution of middle Appalachia for scholars and athletes,” Wells said.
“I think the transition will help diversity our campus in many aspects according to our strategic plan and I look forward to Emory & Henry’s growth and presence beyond Southwest Virginia.
“This potential opportunity will bring new students and guests to our community and bring greater name recognition to new markets with more robust and diverse populations.”
The SAC is in its 45th year of athletic tradition and excellence; it was founded in 1975, solely as a football conference, and became a multi-sport league in 1989.
-Story prepared by Emory & Henry College Sports Information
