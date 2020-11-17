E&H plans move to Division II

“Our alumni and friends are familiar with our SAC colleagues, and the proximity of opposing schools provides opportunities that more current students and College supporters will be able to travel to road competitions,” E&H Director of Athletics Anne Crutchfield said.

“Joining the SAC will create some true rivalries that should get our student-athletes and our fans excited.”

The next step in the potential move to Division II is completing the formal application to the NCAA that is due by February 1, 2021.

The NCAA Membership Committee will meet in mid-July to vote on the application.

If accepted, E&H will begin the first of three provisional years in August of 2021. If all benchmarks are met, E&H would be eligible for full membership in August 2024.

“This is an exciting time for Emory & Henry Athletics, the college as a whole and sports fans across the region,” said college president John W. Wells.