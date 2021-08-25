Eagle Strut 5K is Saturday, Sept. 11
The eighth annual Eagle Strut 5K takes the starter’s gun Saturday, Sept. 11.
The race serves as a fundraiser for the Class of 2022.
The race begins from the steps of the Roy M. Law building on the FCHS campus.
From there, competitors take a right on Tanyard Road, a left on Pell Avenue, a right on North Main Street, a right on Greer Lane, a left on North Main Street, a left on Tanyard Run and finish at FCHS.
Andrew Parkins of Salem and Kylie Cooper are the race’s reigning men’s and women’s champions.
Eighty runners competed in the 2020 race.
Registration is open and ends Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Race fee is $20 along with an additional $2.16 sign-up fee.
Season passes are on saleSeason passes for Franklin County athletic events during the 2021-22 academic year are on sale.
Tickets can be purchased from the high school athletic department in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during normal business hours.
Prices are $75 for one pass, $125 for two passes, $150 for three passes and $175 for four passes.
Limit is four passes and must be from the same household.
For information, call the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
FCHS athletics tickets
can be bought onlineThose interested in purchasing tickets to Franklin County sporting events can do so online during the 2021-22 academic year.
Purchases can be made using ticketspicket.com.
Also, the company’s mobile app can be used to purchase tickets.
QR codes will be available at all stadium/gymnasium/field entrances to scan to purchase tickets too.
Payment with credit card as well as cash is available.
For information, call the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Brick fundraising
campaign continuesFranklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.
Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.
The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Track to close in SeptemberFranklin County’s Bruce M. Kent Track Field is closing to the public from mid-September through mid-October for an upgrade of the track’s surface.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Franklin County seeks
Hall of Fame nominationsFranklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019.
— From staff reports