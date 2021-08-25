Eagle Strut 5K is Saturday, Sept. 11

The eighth annual Eagle Strut 5K takes the starter’s gun Saturday, Sept. 11.

The race serves as a fundraiser for the Class of 2022.

The race begins from the steps of the Roy M. Law building on the FCHS campus.

From there, competitors take a right on Tanyard Road, a left on Pell Avenue, a right on North Main Street, a right on Greer Lane, a left on North Main Street, a left on Tanyard Run and finish at FCHS.

Andrew Parkins of Salem and Kylie Cooper are the race’s reigning men’s and women’s champions.

Eighty runners competed in the 2020 race.

Registration is open and ends Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Race fee is $20 along with an additional $2.16 sign-up fee.

Season passes are on saleSeason passes for Franklin County athletic events during the 2021-22 academic year are on sale.

Tickets can be purchased from the high school athletic department in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during normal business hours.