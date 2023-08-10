With the beginning of a new football season, Virginia Beach and Northern Virginia are no longer travel destinations for Franklin County.

The Eagles, who begin play in Class 5 Region C, will stay in the Charlottesville-Richmond area when they go on the road for the playoffs.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke and William Fleming are there as is Albemarle. Also, Region C includes Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage, J.R. Tucker, James River Midlothian, L.C. Bird, Louisa County, Matoaca, Midlothian, Millis Godwin and Prince George.

The Eagles’ new alignment runs through 2027.

Class 5 includes 48 schools: 14 in Region A, 10 in Region B, 15 in Region C and nine in Region D.

Projected future enrollment does not indicate a return to Class 6 for Franklin County, school principal Jon Crutchfield has said.

The Virginia Beach area has schools in Region A and Region B, while Region D includes Northern Virginia.

Franklin County travels to Dublin Friday to take on Pulaski County in a scrimmage game.

Kickoff is 6 p.m.

A home Benefit Game against Cave Spring is Friday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

The Eagles’ first three regular-season games are on the road: versus Bassett on Friday, Aug. 25, versus Salem on Friday, Sept. 1 and versus Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) on Friday, Sept. 8.

Franklin County’s home opener is Friday, Sept. 15 against Magna Vista.

Following an open date, the Eagles entertain Brookville on Friday, Sept. 29 and open Blue Ridge District play against Northside on Friday, Oct. 6

Blue Ridge District play continues when Franklin County faces Staunton River (Friday, Oct. 13) and William Fleming (Friday, Oct. 27) on the road and hosts William Byrd (Friday, Oct. 20) and Lord Botetourt (Friday, Nov. 3).

All regular-season games kick off at 7 p.m.

Brookville is the Eagles’ Hall of Fame opponent, Northside is the Eagles’ homecoming foe and Lord Botetourt is the Senior Night rival.