Eagles baseball finishes with two wins

Franklin County's varsity baseball team finished regular-season play with back-to-back wins over Blue Ridge District foes Staunton River and Northside.

The Eagles rallied from a three-run deficit to edge the Golden Eagles, 11-10, at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

Franklin County shut out Northside, 4-0, in Roanoke behind a complete-game pitching performance from Preston Crowl.

With the win, the Eagles (10-8-1, 9-1 Blue Ridge District) avenge a 15-12 setback to the Vikings, their lone Blue Ridge District loss of the season.

The regular-season championship is Franklin County's second in a row. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed for this week's postseason district championship tournament.

Eagles advance in Blue Ridge girls soccer tournament

Franklin County shut out Northside, 5-0, Monday in the quarterfinals of the Blue Ridge District girls soccer tournament at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (5-12) conquered the Vikings (2-15) for the third time this season.

Franklin County was scheduled to play top seed William Byrd in the tournament's semifinal round Tuesday.

Franklin County boys fall in finale

Franklin County's boys varsity lacrosse team fell to William Byrd 9-7 Monday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (4-10) finished the 2023 season with six straight losses.

Varsity softball drops 9-1 decision

Northside bested Franklin County, 9-1, in a Blue Ridge District varsity softball contest Friday at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

Franklin County (14-6, 8-2 Blue Ridge District) ends regular-season play with the loss, its third in a row.

The Eagles hosted William Byrd in the Blue Ridge District's postseason tournament Tuesday.