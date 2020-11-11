Eagles advance in playoffs with 14-0 win

Linebacker Ty Wingfield led the Eagles with eight tackles, six of which were solo stops and two of which were tackles for loss.

Clover Hill (5-6), the No. 5 seed, drove the ball into the red (scoring) zone twice, but was turned away both times. FCHS’s defense forced the Cavaliers to attempt two field goals, both of which were missed.

With the win, FCHS’s fifth in a row and its seventh in its last eight games, the Eagles (7-4), the No. 4 seed in the seven-team Region B tournament, advance to the semifinals against top seed and undefeated Colonial Forge (10-0).

FCHS’s victory is its first in postseason play since its 21-14 victory over Colonial Forge in the 2011 Group AAA Division 6 Northwest Region quarterfinals.

Overall, FCHS is 4-7 in postseason play; its first triumph came in its fourth playoff game in 2009 when it edged Colonial Forge, 37-35, in the Group AAA Division 6 Northwest Region quarterfinals in a game played at Liberty-Bealeton.

FCHS and Colonial Forge will be meeting in the playoffs for the fourth time.

With Friday’s win, its second shut-out victory in as many weeks, the Eagles end a two-game losing streak in postseason play.