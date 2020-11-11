Eagles advance in playoffs with 14-0 win

Franklin County sophomore running back Jayron Smith scored two, second-half touchdowns Friday as the Eagles advanced to the semifinals of the Class 6 Region B football playoffs with a 14-0 triumph over Clover Hill at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Both of Smith’s TDs were rushing ones.
Smith’s first score with 4:39 left in the third quarter capped FCHS’s second drive of the second half and broke a scoreless stalemate.
Smith’s second TD came in the fourth quarter with less than 2 1/2 minutes remaining.
FCHS thwarted Clover Hill’s final drive of the contest when Kormah Padgett intercepted a pass and returned the pick to the Cavaliers’ 1-yard line.
From there, with Clover Hill having no times outs, Eagles quarterback Shane Grindstaff assembled the offense in the victory formation.
Smith rushed for 117 yards on 26 carries. Grindstaff was 6 of 15 passing for 64 yards. He completed passes to five receivers.
FCHS finished the game with 227 yards of offense.
FCHS intercepted two other passes: one each by Jacob Bayer and Brian Cromwell. Both were in the first half.
FCHS’s defense limited Clover Hill to 108 yards of offense: 56 rushing, 52 passing. The Cavaliers had the ball for 40 plays.
Linebacker Ty Wingfield led the Eagles with eight tackles, six of which were solo stops and two of which were tackles for loss.
Clover Hill (5-6), the No. 5 seed, drove the ball into the red (scoring) zone twice, but was turned away both times. FCHS’s defense forced the Cavaliers to attempt two field goals, both of which were missed.
With the win, FCHS’s fifth in a row and its seventh in its last eight games, the Eagles (7-4), the No. 4 seed in the seven-team Region B tournament, advance to the semifinals against top seed and undefeated Colonial Forge (10-0).
FCHS’s victory is its first in postseason play since its 21-14 victory over Colonial Forge in the 2011 Group AAA Division 6 Northwest Region quarterfinals.
Overall, FCHS is 4-7 in postseason play; its first triumph came in its fourth playoff game in 2009 when it edged Colonial Forge, 37-35, in the Group AAA Division 6 Northwest Region quarterfinals in a game played at Liberty-Bealeton.
FCHS and Colonial Forge will be meeting in the playoffs for the fourth time.
With Friday’s win, its second shut-out victory in as many weeks, the Eagles end a two-game losing streak in postseason play.
Head coach J.R. Edwards is the third FCHS head coach to lead the Eagles into postseason play and he has a 1-1 record in playoff games (2017 and 2018) in three-plus years at the helm.
The other head coaches to guide FCHS into postseason play were Billy Miles (2002, 2003, 2005, 0-3) and Chris Jones (2009, 2010 and 2011, 3-3)
FCHS rebounded from an 0-3 start for the second straight year to reach the playoffs; the Eagles earned a quarterfinal-round home game with its 7-1 record following that start.
The only team to defeat FCHS during its run is Magna Vista, 16-6, at home.
FCHS is 3-1 in postseason play at home with quarterfinals-round wins over Woodbridge (2010), Colonial Forge (2011) and Clover Hill (2018).
Clover Hill was 4-1 through five games before going 1-5 in its last six games.
The Cavaliers begin play in Class 5 next year.
Manchester, seeded No. 2, and Thomas Dale, seeded No. 3, both advanced to the semifinals with shut-out wins. The two rivals face off Friday.
Besides FCHS, Tunstall was the only other Piedmont District team to win a quarterfinal-round game; the Trojans bested league foe Magna Vista in Ridgeway in Class 3 Region D playoffs.
Halifax County lost in Class 5 Region D and George Washington-Danville lost in Class 4 Region D.
Tunstall plays Northside in the semifinals Friday.
REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 6 REGION B
Franklin County 14, Clover Hill 0
Thomas Dale 7, Cosby 0
Manchester 49, James River-Midlothian 0
Colonial Forge: bye
SEMIFINAL GAMES
Franklin County @ Colonial Forge
Thomas Dale @ Manchester
CLASS 5 REGION D
North Stafford 60, Halifax County 19
CLASS 4 REGION D
Pulaski County 17, GW Danville 14
CLASS 3 REGION D
Tunstall 19, Magna Vista 13
