Eagles advance to Region A finals

The Eagles won consecutive Northwest Region championships in 1987 and 1988 under then head coach Jerry Saleeby.

Those titles were captured in a volleyball era during which a best of three sets format was used, where all sets were to 15 points and teams could only score on their serve and a state champion was not crowned in the old Group AAA classification because of numbers - 24 of the state’s 28 volleyball squads in the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) top classification competed in the Northwest Region.

The Eagles lost in the regional finals and in the state quarterfinals in their first visit to the state tournament in 2002 during the coaching tenure of Nancy Castillo.

Bryant, who has made a non-binding verbal commitment to N.C. State, netted a careeer-best 32 kills in leading her club to victory.

Also, she totaled 21digs and six blocks.

Setter Lauren Stone distributed 27 assists and collected 13 digs, three kills and a block, while Emma Catoe registered five blocks and Emma Chaudet recorded 12 digs and served an ace.