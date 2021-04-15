Eagles advance to Region A finals

MIDLOTHIAN - Franklin County, paced by the play of junioir outside hitter Courtney Bryant, has earned an opportunity to play for its second regional volleyball championship in three years and its fifth in program history.
The Eagles (9-2), playing in a regional semifinal for the fourth straight year, edged Cosby, 3-2, in the Class 6 Region A tournament to advance to Thursday’s championship match at home against Floyd Kellam.
The winner moves on to the Class 6 state tournament.
Set scores from Tuesday’s match were 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10.
Floyd Kellam advanced to the finals with a 3-0 win over Grassfield in its semifinal-round contest.
Set scores were 25-9, 25-15, 25-10.
The Knights’ featured players in that match were Kate Ayre (seven kills, three blocks), Jessica George (15 kills), Sarah Thompson (nine kills), Rhea Cammel (40 assists) and Kaytie Gosiene (19 digs).
FCHS last qualified for the state tournament in 2018, Bryant’s freshman year and Kaitlyn Dula’s first year as head coach. The Eagles fell to eventual state runner-up Frank Cox, which now competes in Class 5, in the quarterfinals.
The Eagles won consecutive Northwest Region championships in 1987 and 1988 under then head coach Jerry Saleeby.
Those titles were captured in a volleyball era during which a best of three sets format was used, where all sets were to 15 points and teams could only score on their serve and a state champion was not crowned in the old Group AAA classification because of numbers - 24 of the state’s 28 volleyball squads in the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) top classification competed in the Northwest Region.
The Eagles lost in the regional finals and in the state quarterfinals in their first visit to the state tournament in 2002 during the coaching tenure of Nancy Castillo.
Bryant, who has made a non-binding verbal commitment to N.C. State, netted a careeer-best 32 kills in leading her club to victory.
Also, she totaled 21digs and six blocks.
Setter Lauren Stone distributed 27 assists and collected 13 digs, three kills and a block, while Emma Catoe registered five blocks and Emma Chaudet recorded 12 digs and served an ace.