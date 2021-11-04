Eagles advance to region semifinals

CHESTERFIELD - Franklin County has advanced to the semifinals of the Class 6 Region A volleyball tournament with a 3-0 sweep of Cosby on the Titans’ home floor in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

The Eagles (17-5), the reigning Blue Ridge District champion and the spring 2021 Region A runner-up, entered the match as the No. 4 West seed, while the Titans (21-5) were the No. 1 West seed.

Four teams from the West, which is comprised mostly of squads from the Richmond area, and four teams from the East, which takes in Virginia Beach, qualified for the single-elimination tournament.

FCHS’s win marks the second time during the calendar year that the Eagles have defeated the Titans in the regional playoffs - in the spring they were victorious in the semifinals on Cosby’s home floor before falling to Class 6 state runner-up Floyd E. Kellam in the regional title match, played at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

With the win, its eighth in a row and its 13th in its last 14 matches, FCHS advances to Saturday’s semifinals against the winner of the quarterfinal-round contest between James River-Midlothian and Thomas Dale, scheduled for Thursday night.

Either the Rapids or the Knights will host that match.