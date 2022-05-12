Eagles are one run better than Lord Botetourt

Franklin County's varsity softball team edged Lord Botetourt, 4-3, in a Blue Ridge District contest played Tuesday at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

With the triumph, the Eagles (9-9, 4-4 Blue Ridge District) playing their final regular-season home game, extends their current winning streak to three games and avenges an earlier-season loss to the Cavaliers.

Franklin County is 2-1 in one-run games this season.

The Eagles won five of their first seven games, then lost seven of their next eight; they were 6-9 prior to the start of their winning streak.

Franklin County finishes regular-season play with road district games against Northside (Thursday) and William Byrd (Monday).

Jayvees claim 18th win of season

Franklin County's junior varsity softball team claimed its fifth shut-out triumph of the season Tuesday, 10-0 over Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

The Eagles' victory is their second this season over the Cavaliers and their seventh in a row.

Franklin County (18-1, 5-0 Blue Ridge District ) opened its season with 11 straight wins before sustaining their lone loss: a 7-2 non-district setback to Halifax County at home.

Franklin County finishes its 2022 season Monday against William Byrd.

First pitch is 4:30 p.m. in Vinton.

The Eagles have bested the Terriers twice this season: once in a non-district game (10-0) and once in a league contest (19-9).

Eagles blank Colonels in girls tennis

ROANOKE - Franklin County swept singles and doubles play Tuesday in its 9-0 Blue Ridge District girls tennis match against William Fleming.

The Eagles blanked the Colonels for the second time this season, and they ended a two-match losing streak with the triumph.

The Eagles (5-7, 5-1 Blue Ridge District) are 5-2 since opening their season with five consecutive setbacks.

Franklin County has two matches left against William Byrd (both scheduled for Thursday in Vinton) and one each against Lord Botetourt (away, Monday) and Northside (away Tuesday).

William Byrd entered Thursday's doubleheader undefeated (5-0) in district play.

Eagles shut out William Fleming in boys tennis

SONTAG - Franklin County's boys tennis team won six singles matches and three doubles contests Tuesday for a 9-0 Blue Ridge District win over William Fleming.

The win comes in the first match of a five-match, regular-season ending home stand.

Franklin County (4-8, 4-2 Blue Ridge District) has four matches remaining: two against William Byrd (both scheduled for Thursday) and one each against Lord Botetourt and Northside on Monday and Tuesday.

Cavaliers top Eagles in soccer

DALEVILLE - Franklin County surrendered a season-worst number of goals in falling 9-4 to Lord Botetourt Tuesday in a Blue Ridge District boys soccer match.

The Eagles' loss is their third in a row and their fourth in their last five matches.

Franklin County (3-9-1, 3-4-1 Blue Ridge District) is the reigning Blue Ridge District champion.

Franklin County has two regular-season matches remaining, both against Blue Ridge District opponents: Friday at Northside and Monday at home against William Byrd.

Friday's match starts at 7 p.m., Monday's match kicks off at 7:15 p.m.

Jayvee boys fall to Cavaliers

DALEVILLE - Franklin County's boys junior varsity soccer team suffered its second straight loss Tuesday, 5-1 to Blue Ridge District foe Lord Botetourt.

The Eagles are 4-6-2, 4-3-1 in the Blue Ridge District.

The Eagles have two matches remaining: home versus Patrick Henry Thursday and away versus Northside Friday.

Franklin County girls win third in a row

Franklin County's girls varsity soccer team earned its third straight victory Tuesday, 4-3 over Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt.

With the win, the Eagles avenge an earlier-season, shut-out loss to the Cavaliers.

Franklin County is 4-9-1, 3-5-0 in the Blue Ridge District.

The Eagles have two regular-season matches remaining: Friday at home against Northside and Monday at William Byrd.

Friday's match starts at 7 p.m., Monday's match starts at 6 p.m.

Girls jayvees play to a scoreless draw

Franklin County and Lord Botetourt played to a 0-0 stalemate Tuesday in a Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (2-7-3, 2-2-2 Blue Ridge District) finish their 2022 season Friday at home against Northside

Match time is 5:30 p.m.

Franklin County claimed its first win of the season in its earlier-season contest against the Vikings, staged in Roanoke on April 26, 3-2.

Boys lacrosse falls to Rockbridge County

Rockbridge County topped Franklin County 11-9 Wednesday in a boys varsity lacrosse match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Rockbridge County's win is its second this season over the Eagles.

Franklin County suffered its seventh consecutive loss.

The Eagles (2-9) finish their season with matches at William Byrd Saturday and at Christiansburg Monday.

Saturday's contest starts at 11 a.m., Monday's match starts at 5:30 p.m.

Boys jayvees end season with win

Franklin County's boys junior varsity lacrosse team concluded its 2022 season Wednesday with a 16-5 win over Rockbridge County at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Franklin County (3-5) finishes its season with three wins in its last four matches.

The Eagles were 0-4 after their first four matches.

Bruins conquer Eagles in finale

BLACKSBURG - Franklin County's girls junior varsity lacrosse team suffered a 6-1 loss in its 2022 season finale to Blacksburg Wednesday.

The Bruins' win is their second this season over the Eagles (2-6), who saw a two-match winning streak end with the setback.