 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eagles are triumphant in new coach's debut
0 comments

Eagles are triumphant in new coach's debut

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eagles are triumphant in new coach's debut

Franklin County’s Bram David, shown in action during Wednesday’s season-opening triumph over Staunton River at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts, plays No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Eagles. David is a senior.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

SONTAG- Franklin County’s boys tennis team won all but three games Wednesday in a 7-0 shut-out victory over Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.

The victory is the first for new Eagles head coach Cairo Craig, a first-time head coach and a former player at Class 3 Bassett.

Craig replaces Mike Amos as head coach. Amos, and FCHS and Ferrum College alumnus, has retired from coaching and teaching at FCHS.

Eight-game pro sets were played in singles and doubles.

Matches at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles were not contested because Staunton River had only five players.

Winning in singles for the Eagles (1-0) were Dakota Treadway (8-1), Bram David (8-0), Stone Gibbs (8-0), Hayden Tyree (8-0) and Charlie Comer (8-0) at position Nos. 1-5.

Winning in doubles were the duos of Treadway and David (8-1) and Gibbs and Tyree (8-0) at position Nos. 1 and 2.

FCHS’s next match is today against Northside. Match time is 4:30 p.m. in Roanoke.

Franklin County girls win openerMONETA—Franklin County claimed wins in 5 of 6 singles matches and 2 of 3 doubles events Wednesday for a 7-2 season-opening girls tennis triumph over Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.

Eight-game pro sets were played in singles and doubles.

Winning in singles for the Eagles (1-0) at position Nos. 1-5 were McKinleigh Williams (8-1), Jocelyn Routt (8-1), Payton Jones (8-2), Eve Plaster (8-4) and Madison Cox (8-0).

Winning in doubles for the Eagles were the twosomes of Williams and Routt (8-0) and Jones and Plaster (8-0).

For Staunton River, Emily Kiser was an 8-2 winner at No. 6 singles and the team of Kristi McArdle and Bailey Terry was victorious at No. 3 doubles, 8-6.

FCHS’s next match is today against Northside. Match time is 4:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts in Sontag.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

KIDS' FISHING DAY IS SATURDAY
Sports News

KIDS' FISHING DAY IS SATURDAY

  • Updated

A young angler waits for a fish to take his bait on Kids Fishing Day at Woody Lake at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The event…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics