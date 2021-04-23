Eagles are triumphant in new coach's debut

SONTAG- Franklin County’s boys tennis team won all but three games Wednesday in a 7-0 shut-out victory over Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.

The victory is the first for new Eagles head coach Cairo Craig, a first-time head coach and a former player at Class 3 Bassett.

Craig replaces Mike Amos as head coach. Amos, and FCHS and Ferrum College alumnus, has retired from coaching and teaching at FCHS.

Eight-game pro sets were played in singles and doubles.

Matches at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles were not contested because Staunton River had only five players.

Winning in singles for the Eagles (1-0) were Dakota Treadway (8-1), Bram David (8-0), Stone Gibbs (8-0), Hayden Tyree (8-0) and Charlie Comer (8-0) at position Nos. 1-5.

Winning in doubles were the duos of Treadway and David (8-1) and Gibbs and Tyree (8-0) at position Nos. 1 and 2.

FCHS’s next match is today against Northside. Match time is 4:30 p.m. in Roanoke.