Eagles are triumphant in new coach's debut

SONTAG- Franklin County’s boys tennis team won all but three games Wednesday in a 7-0 shut-out victory over Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.
The victory is the first for new Eagles head coach Cairo Craig, a first-time head coach and a former player at Class 3 Bassett.
Craig replaces Mike Amos as head coach. Amos, and FCHS and Ferrum College alumnus, has retired from coaching and teaching at FCHS.
Eight-game pro sets were played in singles and doubles.
Matches at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles were not contested because Staunton River had only five players.
Winning in singles for the Eagles (1-0) were Dakota Treadway (8-1), Bram David (8-0), Stone Gibbs (8-0), Hayden Tyree (8-0) and Charlie Comer (8-0) at position Nos. 1-5.
Winning in doubles were the duos of Treadway and David (8-1) and Gibbs and Tyree (8-0) at position Nos. 1 and 2.
FCHS’s next match is today against Northside. Match time is 4:30 p.m. in Roanoke.
Franklin County girls win openerMONETA—Franklin County claimed wins in 5 of 6 singles matches and 2 of 3 doubles events Wednesday for a 7-2 season-opening girls tennis triumph over Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.
Eight-game pro sets were played in singles and doubles.
Winning in singles for the Eagles (1-0) at position Nos. 1-5 were McKinleigh Williams (8-1), Jocelyn Routt (8-1), Payton Jones (8-2), Eve Plaster (8-4) and Madison Cox (8-0).
Winning in doubles for the Eagles were the twosomes of Williams and Routt (8-0) and Jones and Plaster (8-0).
For Staunton River, Emily Kiser was an 8-2 winner at No. 6 singles and the team of Kristi McArdle and Bailey Terry was victorious at No. 3 doubles, 8-6.
FCHS’s next match is today against Northside. Match time is 4:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts in Sontag.