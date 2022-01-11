Eagles are triumphant twice, defeat Terriers, Warriors

RIDGEWAY—Franklin County limited Magna Vista to two field goals in the fourth quarter and 14 second-half points Saturday for a 50-36 non-district boys varsity basketball win over the Warriors.

The victory is the Eagles’ second in a row and second in as many days.

FCHS (5-6) trailed by two points, 22-20, at intermission, then the Eagles took the lead for good when Eli Foutz swished two free throws with 4:46 showing in the third period, a stanza the Eagles would capture by 16 points, 25-9.

Two Jordan Hering 3-point field goals were featured during a 13-2 quarter-closing surge that produced a 45-31 count.

Each team netted five points in the final frame.

Rylan McGhee and Nasir Holland netted baskets for the Eagles and Haven Mullins made one of two free throws. The Eagles entered the 1-and-1 free-throw bonus with 5:40 remaining.

The Eagles led on one occasion (7-6) in the first quarter after a basket by Ke’Shawn Wright with 1:49 showing.

The Eagles did not net their first points until the 3:42 mark. The Warriors hit two 3-pointers during the quarter and finished it with five straight points to craft an 11-7 advantage.

Magna Vista held leads of 15-9 and 17-12 in the second stanza before the Eagles produced a 7-0 run to move in front courtesy of a three-point play and basket by Mullins and a deuce by Randy Clark.

The Warriors led 26-22 in the third quarter. then the Eagles responded with an 8-0 surge that included Foutz’s go-ahead hoop.

Javin Hairston hit two of the Warriors’ four 3-point field goals and finished with a team-best 14 points.

Five other players scored, but Hairston was the only one in double figures.

Magna Vista made 15 field goals and was 2 of 8 (25%) from the free-throw line.

FCHS converted 18 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers and was 11 of 18 (61.1%) from the free-throw line.

Mullins led the Eagles with a game-best 16 points.

Also scoring were McGhee with seven points, Foutz and Hering each with six, Holland and Wright each with five, Clark with three and David Kasey with two.

The Eagles accounted for 76% of their points in the second and third quarters, tallying 38.

Eagles edge William Byrd in Blue Ridge play

Eli Foutz made a move from inside on the low post block and scored the game-winning basket with five seconds left as Franklin County edged William Byrd, 62-60, Friday in a Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball game at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Foutz’s deuce broke a stalemate at 60 that was achieved when William Byrd’s Trevor Ruble swished a 3-point field goal with 20 seconds left.

“That’s the kind of shot we want Eli to take because he is either going to make it or get fouled,’’ FCHS bench boss Tom Hering said.

Ruble netted a game-best 18 points, 12 of which he tallied by making four of his team’s seven 3-point field goals.

The Terriers had a chance to win the game on its last possession as Ruble’s 3-point try from the left side of the arc hit the rim, but refused to fall at the buzzer.

Ruble was William Byrd’s lone double-figure scorer, albeit, eight other players scored.

“To best guard Ruble, you’ve got to step out past the 3-point line,’’ Hering said.

The Eagles (2-1 in the Blue Ridge District) trailed by eight points, 50-42, with 6:30 remaining, but they responded with a 10-0 surge that ended with 4:20 left when Randy Clark scored after rebounding his attempt that had missed the mark.

The count was even at 52, but the deadlock was snapped when Clark, who joined the squad at start of second semester after regaining his eligibility, hit two free throws with 3:54 to play.

“Randy is just a hard-nose ball player who finds energy—he finds energy,’’ Hering said.

The Eagles entered the 1-and-1 free-throw bonus with 2:59 left, and after two free throws and a basket by Jordan Hering, the Eagles were ahead by six, 58-52.

FCHS’s lead was six, 60-54, with 57.4 seconds after Clark hit two free throws, but that edge evaporated when Ruble swished consecutive treys to even the count at 60.

The Eagles made 9 of 11 (81.8%) attempts from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and was 10 of 12 (83.3%) for the game.

FCHS trailed by seven points, 37-30, in the third period, but by the end of the quarter, its deficit was three, 44-41.

The Terriers made three 3-pointers in the first quarter, each of which produced a lead. Their two triples in the second stanza forced ties at 18 and 25.

William Byrd led 29-27 at intermission.

William Byrd converted 24 field goals and was 5 of 7 (71.4%) from the free throw line.

Also scoring for the Terriers were Jaysen Marvin, Jaiden Childress,Camden Richardson and Ethan Hairston each with seven points, Garrett Hendrick with five, Ross Divers with four, Grayson Webb with three and Isiah Board with two.

FCHS converted 24 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers.

The Eagles were two points shy of placing five players in double figures.

Haven Mullins paced FCHS with 15 points, while Foutz (two 3-pointers) netted 12 and Clark tallied 10.

Also scoring were Rylan McGhee (one 3-pointer) and Jordan Hering (one 3-pointer) each with nine points, Jahylen Lee, Ke’Shawn Wright and David Kasey each with two and Jamerise Holland with one.