Eagles athletics is conducting fundraiser

Franklin County High School is conducting a a first legacy brick fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the Eagles athletics program.

Those wishing to purchase a brick can commemorate one's days at FCHS, remember a loved one, honor someone special or celebrate a graduation.

The bricks become permanent marks of one's on-going support for FCHS.

The bricks will be laid at the main ticket booth at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The stadium is the home for the Eagles football (varsity and junior varsity), boys soccer (varsity and junior varsity) girls soccer (varsity and junior varsity), boys lacrosse (varsity and junior varsity) and girls lacrosse (varsity and junior varsity) teams.

Also, the high school's graduation ceremonies and the Rocky Mount Rotary Club's Independence Day Festival are held at the stadium, and Ferrum College's football program has used it as a secondary home field in the past.

FCHS's masonry classes will lay the bricks.

Additional details on the project and purchasing options are available online: bricks r us (Franklin County).

Also, information can be obtained by calling the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.