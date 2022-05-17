 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Eagles blank Terriers in Blue Ridge contest

Hannah Woodford swings at a pitch for the Eagles during a recent home game.

VINTON - Franklin County's varsity softball team extended its winning streak to four games Monday with a 15-0 shut-out victory over Blue Ridge District rival William Byrd.

The Eagles (10-9, 5-4 Blue Ridge District) defeated the Terriers for the second time this season

In those two games, Franklin County outscored William Byrd, 28-1.

Franklin County has three shut-out wins to its credit to date this season, all against Blue Ridge District opposition.

The Eagles were scheduled to complete regular-season play Tuesday in Roanoke against Northside.

Jayvees win finale, finish 19-1

VINTON - Franklin County's junior varsity softball team completed a 19-1 campaign Monday with a 15-3 triumph over William Byrd.

The Eagles (7-0 Blue Ridge District) end their season with an eight-game winning streak after opening the season with an 11-game winning streak.

Franklin County suffered its lone loss, a non-district setback to Halifax County, 7-2, at home last month.

The Eagles scored 206 runs this season, an average of 10.3 runs-per-game.

CHAMPIONS 4X

Windy Gap Elementary School's track and field team poses with the traveling team trophy and its individual medals after capturing the champion…

UNDEFEATED SEASON

During Benjamin Franklin Middle School's 12-0, undefeated 2022 season, the Eagles outscored their opponents 182-9.

