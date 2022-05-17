Eagles blank Terriers in Blue Ridge contest

VINTON - Franklin County's varsity softball team extended its winning streak to four games Monday with a 15-0 shut-out victory over Blue Ridge District rival William Byrd.

The Eagles (10-9, 5-4 Blue Ridge District) defeated the Terriers for the second time this season

In those two games, Franklin County outscored William Byrd, 28-1.

Franklin County has three shut-out wins to its credit to date this season, all against Blue Ridge District opposition.

The Eagles were scheduled to complete regular-season play Tuesday in Roanoke against Northside.

Jayvees win finale, finish 19-1

VINTON - Franklin County's junior varsity softball team completed a 19-1 campaign Monday with a 15-3 triumph over William Byrd.

The Eagles (7-0 Blue Ridge District) end their season with an eight-game winning streak after opening the season with an 11-game winning streak.

Franklin County suffered its lone loss, a non-district setback to Halifax County, 7-2, at home last month.

The Eagles scored 206 runs this season, an average of 10.3 runs-per-game.