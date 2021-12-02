Eagles build lead, hold Comets at bay at the end

Franklin County built a double-digit advantage in the second half, then withstood a rally by Halifax County in the final frame Wednesday for a 44-41 non-district boys varsity basketball victory over the Comets in the 2021-2022 season opener for both clubs at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Eagles (1-0) were victorious in their lone match-up this season against their former Western Valley District and Piedmont District rival.
The Comets (0-1) are a season removed from winning the Class 4 Region D championship by capturing three road wins in the tournament as a No. 6 seed, a run capped by their title-game triumph over Blacksburg, and advancement to the state semifinals.
FCHS led 10-7 after the first quarter and was ahead 21-20 at intermission after Halifax won the second stanza 13-11.
A 15-7 surge by the Eagles, who led by as many as 11 points after halftime, produced a nine-point, 36-27, lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Comets closed the gap to four points several times and three points after Kanya Caddle swished the last of his two 3-point field goals from the corner in the waning minute.
The trey proved to be the game’s last field goal as the Eagles, who reached the free-throw bonus with less than a minute to play, missed the front ends of two one-and-one opportunities, but made up forn those misses by claiming Comets turnovers on defense.
Halifax outscored FCHS 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles roster features two seniors, seven juniors and three sophomores. The Comets, steered by head coach Sterling Williams, countered with a line-up of four seniors, five juniors and three sophomores.
“We made some mistakes, but we stayed true to what we were trying to do. I’m super proud of our players and their effort,’’ said Eagles bench boss Tom Hering, now in his sixth year at the helm.
“I’m proud of how tough we played - mentally and physically,’’ Hering said.
The Eagles have non-league games against Hidden Valley (home), Patrick Henry (away) and Bassett (home) before opening Blue Ridge District play against Staunton River on Dec. 17 at home.
Besides Halifax and Bassett (twice), FCHS plays Magna Vista twice for a total of five games against opponents from the Piedmont District. The two games against the Warriors are in January.
The Comets made 15 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and were 9 of 14 (64.3%) from the free-throw line.
Osiris Ross led Halifax with 13 points and Caddle added 10.
Also scoring were KaNyle Canada with five points, Keyquan Newton with four, Qualik Tucker with three and Jahmarri Chandler, Semaj Jeffreys and Zacharich Carter each with two.
Eli Foutz led FCHS with a game-best 17 points. He hit two of his team’s three 3-point field goals and was its lone double-figure scorer.
The Eagles converted 17 field goals and were 7 of 11 (63.6%) from the free-throw line.
Also scoring were Rylan McGhee with eight points, Nyzaih McHeimer and Haven Mullins each with six, David Kasey with four and Tucker Harvey (3-pointer) with three.
FCHS plays Hidden Valley Tuesday. Tip off is 7 p.m.