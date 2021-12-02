Eagles build lead, hold Comets at bay at the end

Franklin County built a double-digit advantage in the second half, then withstood a rally by Halifax County in the final frame Wednesday for a 44-41 non-district boys varsity basketball victory over the Comets in the 2021-2022 season opener for both clubs at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (1-0) were victorious in their lone match-up this season against their former Western Valley District and Piedmont District rival.

The Comets (0-1) are a season removed from winning the Class 4 Region D championship by capturing three road wins in the tournament as a No. 6 seed, a run capped by their title-game triumph over Blacksburg, and advancement to the state semifinals.

FCHS led 10-7 after the first quarter and was ahead 21-20 at intermission after Halifax won the second stanza 13-11.

A 15-7 surge by the Eagles, who led by as many as 11 points after halftime, produced a nine-point, 36-27, lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets closed the gap to four points several times and three points after Kanya Caddle swished the last of his two 3-point field goals from the corner in the waning minute.