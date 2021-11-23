 Skip to main content
Eagles, Bulldogs Square Off on the Hardwood
Franklin County and Martinsville square off in a varsity girls basketball scrimmage Saturday at Samuel M. Hawkins Central Gymnasium with the Eagles edging the Bulldogs, 45-42, in overtime. The contest was tied at 38 at the end of regulation.

