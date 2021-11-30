Eagles' campaigns tip off with match-ups against Comets

Franklin County’s boys and girls varsity basketball teams open their 2021-2022 seasons Wednesday with non-district match-ups against former Piedmont District rival Halifax County.
The boys varsity squad, led by head coach Tom Hering, faces the Comets at 7 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium, while the girls varsity team, steered by head coach LeBryan Patterson, travels to South Boston for its opener at 7.
Junior varsity games open each doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.
Also, FCHS’s boys team faces Hidden Valley (twice), Bassett (twice), Magna Vista (twice) Patrick Henry (twice), Cosby and Thomas Dale in non-district play this season.
Cosby and Thomas Dale are Class 6 Region A rivals of the Eagles.
Blue Ridge District play begins on Dec. 17 for the Eagles when Staunton River visits Hawkins Gym for the first of two match-ups. Home and away league games against William Fleming, William Byrd, Northside and Lord Botetourt are scheduled.
FCHS's roster is comprised of two seniors (Jamerise Holland and Jonas Stockton); seven juniors (Eli Foutz, Jordan Hering, Nasir Holland, Jahylen Lee, Ryland McGhee, Nyzaih McHeimer and Ke'Shaun Wright) and three sophomores (Tucker Harvey, David Kasey and Haven Mullins).
FCHS girls are matched against Hidden Valley (twice), Patrick Henry (twice), Magna Vista (twice), Brookville (twice) and play three games in an invitational tournament hosted by Thomas Dale (Dec. 17, 18 and 20).
Patrick Henry is the reigning state runner-up in Class 5, but the Patriots are guided by a first-year head coach - former Ferrum College standout and PH alumnus Eugene “Blue’’ Cook, whose daughter plays for the Patriots.
Blue Ridge District play begins on Dec. 16 for the Eagles when they travel to Moneta to face Staunton River for the first of two match-ups. Home and away league games against William Fleming, William Byrd, Northside and Lord Botetourt are scheduled.
FCHS is fielding one of its youngest teams in recent memory with seven freshmen, two sophomores, no juniors and two seniors.
Veteran returnee Kameron Copeland and A'Kashia Brown are the seniors.
L'Oreal Board and Taylor Lester are the sophomores.
Cameron Taylor, Taleeyah Callaway, Kenzie Board, Kaniah Copeland, Maggie Hypes, Maddie Caron and Chelsey Harris are the freshmen.
Board swished a game-winning 3-point field goal in the Eagles' 46-44 Blue Ridge District triumph over Lord Botetourt in FCHS's 2020-2021 season finale at Hawkins Gym.