Eagles' campaigns tip off with match-ups against Comets

Franklin County’s boys and girls varsity basketball teams open their 2021-2022 seasons Wednesday with non-district match-ups against former Piedmont District rival Halifax County.

The boys varsity squad, led by head coach Tom Hering, faces the Comets at 7 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium, while the girls varsity team, steered by head coach LeBryan Patterson, travels to South Boston for its opener at 7.

Junior varsity games open each doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.

Also, FCHS’s boys team faces Hidden Valley (twice), Bassett (twice), Magna Vista (twice) Patrick Henry (twice), Cosby and Thomas Dale in non-district play this season.

Cosby and Thomas Dale are Class 6 Region A rivals of the Eagles.

Blue Ridge District play begins on Dec. 17 for the Eagles when Staunton River visits Hawkins Gym for the first of two match-ups. Home and away league games against William Fleming, William Byrd, Northside and Lord Botetourt are scheduled.

FCHS's roster is comprised of two seniors (Jamerise Holland and Jonas Stockton); seven juniors (Eli Foutz, Jordan Hering, Nasir Holland, Jahylen Lee, Ryland McGhee, Nyzaih McHeimer and Ke'Shaun Wright) and three sophomores (Tucker Harvey, David Kasey and Haven Mullins).