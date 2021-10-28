Eagles capture all the hardware on home course

SIX-MILE POST—Franklin County’s boys and girls cross country teams captured all the trophies that were present and accounted for at Wednesday’s Blue Ridge District postseason meet at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.
Both squads won district championships.
Top runners Nathan Atchue, a junior, and Kylie Cooper, a senior, each won individual crowns and each claimed league Runner of the Year honors.
Each has won two district championships on the Waid Park course and Cooper is a past Metro Invitational champion.
Eagles coaches Chris Williams and Kevin Bowman received plaques recognizing them as Coaches of the Year.
FCHS’s boys team scored 25 points in its triumph followed by Noirthside (59), Staunton River (59), William Byrd (111) and Lord Boitetourt (115).
William Fleming had runners in the field, but not enough to constitute a scoring squad—five runners are needed.
The Vikings took second over the Golden Eagles based on the finishes of the sixth-place runners—Northside’s campaigner was 20th, Staunton River’s competitor was 27th.
Forty-six runners competed for the individual championship in a 5K race (3.1-miles).
Atchue, who earlier captured individual championships this season at the Knights Crossing Invitational and the Metro Invitational, won the race in 17:08.26.
Each of the top for finishers broke the 18-minute mark. Placing third and fourth were sophomore Kyle Roach (17:49.15) and junior Parker Chapman (17:58.98).
Also, Andrew Riddle (18:19.33) was sixth and Sebastian Ellis (19:01.30), John Grider 19:02.68) and Josh Mills (19:04.93) were 11th, 12th and 13th.
Next was Cooper Myers (19:53.12) in 17th, Luke Montgomery (20:07.05) in 19th and Nicholas Guilliams (20;41.55) in 20th.
FCHS’s girls squad claimed team laurels with 34 points, followed by Northside (47), William Byrd (50) and Lord Botetourt (91).
William Fleming and Staunton River had competitors in the 38-runner field, but neither had enough to comprise a scoring squad.
Cooper (20:24.90) and senior teammate Addie Shorter (20:54.67) finished first and second in the girls race.
Next were Whitney Holland (23:21.01) in 10th, Caroline Horne (23:49.48) in 11th, Natalie Davis (24:45.70) in 13th, Samantha Simms (25:39.90) in 17th and Jaidyn Vukelich (26:05.56) in 19th.
Both Atchue and Cooper took the lead in their races at the starter’s gun.
The next competition for the Eagles is the Class 6 Region A boys and girls cross country championships.