Eagles capture all the hardware on home course

SIX-MILE POST—Franklin County’s boys and girls cross country teams captured all the trophies that were present and accounted for at Wednesday’s Blue Ridge District postseason meet at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.

Both squads won district championships.

Top runners Nathan Atchue, a junior, and Kylie Cooper, a senior, each won individual crowns and each claimed league Runner of the Year honors.

Each has won two district championships on the Waid Park course and Cooper is a past Metro Invitational champion.

Eagles coaches Chris Williams and Kevin Bowman received plaques recognizing them as Coaches of the Year.

FCHS’s boys team scored 25 points in its triumph followed by Noirthside (59), Staunton River (59), William Byrd (111) and Lord Boitetourt (115).

William Fleming had runners in the field, but not enough to constitute a scoring squad—five runners are needed.

The Vikings took second over the Golden Eagles based on the finishes of the sixth-place runners—Northside’s campaigner was 20th, Staunton River’s competitor was 27th.

Forty-six runners competed for the individual championship in a 5K race (3.1-miles).