VINTON - Franklin County’s softball team captured the 2023 Blue Ridge District championship Thursday with a 6-4 victory over Northside.
The Eagles (16-6) defeated the Vikings (14-9) for the second time this season.
Northside witnessed the end of a four-game winning streak with the loss, a run that included a 9-1 road victory over Franklin County.
Both teams advance to regional play with the Eagles facing Manchester in Class 6 and the Vikings taking on Abingdon in Class 3.
Franklin County enters its game against Manchester with a two-game winning streak.
Game time is 6 p.m. Friday at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.